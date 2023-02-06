Associa Community Management Corporation Promotes Karen Fooks And Heather McGeeney

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), a leading provider of community management and lifestyle services throughout the greater Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. areas, is pleased to announce the promotions of team members Karen Fooks, CMCA®, AMS®, and Heather McGeeney, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to Maryland Division Director and Senior Maryland Division Director, respectively.

Karen Fooks has more than 25 years’ experience managing people and communities in staffing and infrastructure projects. She joined Associa in 2017 and has served as assistant general manager and general manager for the company’s Maryland division. She most recently served as the onsite general manager of a large managed community. Fooks is a demonstrated leader with the ability to effectively meet the needs and expectations of her clients as well as her associates.

Heather McGeeney joined CMC in 2013 and has been the sole lead executive for the company’s Maryland division since early 2022. She has more than 15 years’ experience overseeing a range of managed communities, including garden-style and high-rise condominiums, homeowners associations, developing communities, and marinas. McGeeney is a proven leader who consistently uses her diverse association management knowledge to guide her clients and fellow team members in all facets of community association operations

“I want to personally congratulate Karen Fooks and Heather McGeeney and let them know how proud we are of their hard work and success to date,” said Community Management Corporation president John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “They are proactive, customer service-oriented leaders and we are fortunate that our clients and team members will continue to benefit from their demonstrated leadership knowledge and experience.”

