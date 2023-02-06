The Global Cancer Supportive Care Market is forecast to grow by $6,563.92 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Supportive Care Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115016/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cancer supportive care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing prevalence of cancer cases, many side effects associated with the cancer treatment, and untapped potential in developing countries.



The cancer supportive care market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals pharmacies

• Drug stores and retail pharmacies

• Online providers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of biosimilars in cancer-associated treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer supportive care market growth during the next few years. Also, outsourcing of biosimilars manufacturing activities and adoption of various strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cancer supportive care market covers the following areas:

• Cancer supportive care market sizing

• Cancer supportive care market forecast

• Cancer supportive care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cancer supportive care market vendors that include Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the cancer supportive care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

