Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 06 February 2023 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 03 February 2023

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 31,460 shares in the period from 30 January 2023 to 03 February 2023.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Mon 30 January 2023 7,000 44.26 43.80 44.56 309,846.60 Tue 31 January 2023 6,000 44.85 44.36 45.10 269,124.60 Wed 1 February 2023 6,000 44.96 44.72 45.18 269,757.00 Thu 2 February 2023 6,000 44.89 44.46 45.08 269,353.80 Fri 3 February 2023 6,460 44.72 44.30 44.98 288,917.69 TOTAL

(period concerned) 31,460 44.72 43.80 45.18 1,406,999.69 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 1,092,515 37.09 31.68 46.36 40,517,211.43

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 1,092,515 of its own shares, or 1.40% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 37.09 euros per share and for a total amount of 40,517,211 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 81.03% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:

01 September 2023 Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023

26 September 2023 Annual Report for the financial year 2022/2023 available

27 October 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders

