The Global Gaming Console Market is forecast to grow by $17071.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period

Our report on the gaming console market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles, diversifying gaming population, and enhanced technological features and product innovations.



The gaming console market is segmented as below:

By Type

• TV consoles

• Handheld consoles



By Usage Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

• Casual gamers

• Hardcore gamers



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the vendors manufacturing multipurpose gaming consoles as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming console market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of gaming consoles for non-gaming activities and the emergence of gamification will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gaming console market covers the following areas:

• Gaming console market sizing

• Gaming console market forecast

• Gaming console market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming console market vendors that include Amkette, Analogue Enterprises Ltd., Atari Inc., Bluestack Systems Inc., Hyperkin Inc., Intellivision Entertainment LLC, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PlayJam Ltd., PLAYMAJI Inc., Razer Inc., Sega Corp., SNK Corp., Sony Group Corp., Tommo Inc., and Valve Corp. Also, the gaming console market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

