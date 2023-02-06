The Global Water Heater Market is forecast to grow by $6981.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048570/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the water heater market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for tankless water heaters, increasing demand from commercial end-user segment, and government initiatives promoting energy-efficient heating solutions.



The water heater market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Distribution Channel

• Specialty stores

• Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Online retailers

• Others



By Type

• Electric

• Gas

• Solar



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies smart and connected kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the water heater market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on e-commerce platforms and technological innovations in water heaters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the water heater market covers the following areas:

• Water heater market sizing

• Water heater market forecast

• Water heater market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water heater market vendors that include A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the water heater market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

