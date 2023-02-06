The Global Cotton Market is forecast to grow by $7,974.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.08% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cotton Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951608/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cotton market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by supports economic growth and source of livelihood, strategic crop due to its versatility, and government initiatives and support.



The cotton market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cotton fiber

• Cotton seed oil

• Cotton seed



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe



This study identifies the adoption of new technologies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the cotton market growth during the next few years. Also, vendors are focusing on sustainable cotton production/farming and collaboration and partnering for preferred cotton will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cotton market covers the following areas:

• Cotton market sizing

• Cotton market forecast

• Cotton market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cotton market vendors that include Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, and Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. Also, the cotton market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

