ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 6 February 2023 at 19:00 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 6 February 2023
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|6 February 2023
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|ILKKA2
|Amount, shares
|980
|Average price/share, EUR
|4.0693
|Total cost, EUR
|3,987.91
The company holds a total of 47,186 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 6 February 2023.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
Attachment