The Global Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $3064.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period

Our report on the fan-out wafer level packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for compactly designed electronics, growing use of semiconductor ICs in IoT, and rapid adoption of finfet technology.



The fan-out wafer level packaging market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• High density

• Standard density



By Type

• 200 mm

• 300 mm

• Panel



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the fan-out wafer level packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, rising panel-level packaging and incorporation of more functionalities in smartphones will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fan-out wafer level packaging market covers the following areas:

• Fan-out wafer level packaging market sizing

• Fan-out wafer level packaging market forecast

• Fan-out wafer level packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fan-out wafer level packaging market vendors that include Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Deca Technologies Inc., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., nepes Corp., Nordson Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Onto Innovation Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, SUSS MICROTEC SE, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Unisem M Berhad, UTAC Holdings Ltd., Winbond Electronics Corp., Yield Engineering Systems, Yole Group, and Infineon Technologies AG. Also, the fan-out wafer level packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

