The Global Data Center Server Market is forecast to grow by USD 115 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by investments in scaling up in-house data centers, hyperscalers continue to upgrade and expand their data centers, and enterprise server refresh cycles.



The data center server market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial server

• Industrial server



By Type

• Rack server

• Blade server

• Tower server

• Microserver

• Open compute project (OCP) server



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of server disaggregation to improve utilization rates as one of the prime reasons driving the data center server market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in server technology to support ai, ml, and dl and using ai for server workload optimization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center server market vendors that include Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Egenera Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Unisys Corp. Also, the data center server market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

