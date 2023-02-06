The Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market is forecast to grow by $3310.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793449/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the packaged fruit snacks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing food consumption patterns, high demand for low-calorie snacks, and growing product availability through retail chains.



The packaged fruit snacks market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks

• Beverage-type packaged fruit snacks

• Dairy-type packaged fruit snacks

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle. as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged fruit snacks market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in packaging and the growth of online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the packaged fruit snacks market covers the following areas:

• Packaged fruit snacks market sizing

• Packaged fruit snacks market forecast

• Packaged fruit snacks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged fruit snacks market vendors that include Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Ganong Bros, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mount Franklin Foods LLC, Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., Peaceful Fruits, PIM Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., SweetLife AG, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Tree Top Inc., YumEarth, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., and PepsiCo Inc. Also, the packaged fruit snacks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



