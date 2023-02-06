The Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market is forecast to grow by $10392.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706491/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive exhaust gas sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for automobiles, development of new sensor designs and technology, and adoption of strict emission norms.



The automotive exhaust gas sensors market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Oxygen sensor

• Temperature sensor

• NOx sensor

• Particulate matter sensor

• Differential pressure sensor



By End-user

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies cloud integration with OBD as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive exhaust gas sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of MEMS technology and nanoelectromechanical systems (NESM) and semiconductor embedding of sensors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive exhaust gas sensors market covers the following areas:

• Automotive exhaust gas sensors market sizing

• Automotive exhaust gas sensors market forecast

• Automotive exhaust gas sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive exhaust gas sensors market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, MS Motorservice International GmbH, NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Stoneridge Inc., Tenneco Inc., and Tohoku Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive exhaust gas sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

