Daniels Fund gives $63.8 million in grants and scholarships in 2022

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Daniels Fund distributed $63.8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in 2022. The total includes $48.8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, as well as to select national organizations and $15 million in scholarships to students throughout the four-state region.

“Bill Daniels had a generous heart for all people and created the Daniels Fund to spark hope and improve lives in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming,” said Hanna Skandera, President and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “It is an honor to carry forward his legacy of supporting people who want to change their futures as well as giving the next generation more opportunity.”

Communities across Colorado are benefiting from $33.3 million in grants this past year to highly effective nonprofits throughout the state. The Daniels Fund makes grants in eight funding areas as directed by its founder, Bill Daniels: Aging, Amateur Sports, Disabilities, Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Early Childhood Education, Homeless & Disadvantaged, K-12 Education Reform, and Youth Development. More details are available on each of the grant funding areas at www.danielsfund.org/grants.

For a list of nonprofits that were awarded grants in 2022 for programs serving people in Colorado, click here.

Colorado students received $9.7 million in scholarships in 2022 through the Daniels Fund’s two distinct scholarship programs. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides college scholarships to high school seniors with great potential, strong character, and big dreams. The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship program provides funding to participating colleges to offer scholarships to non-traditional students.

The Daniels Fund also provided grant funding for ethics education through the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.

