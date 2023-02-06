New York, USA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rich Insights into the Opioid Dependence Clinical Trial Analysis Featuring 25+ Companies and Therapies | DelveInsight

The global opioid use disorder market is being driven by the rising cases of opioid addiction. The number of individuals suffering from Opioid addiction has substantially increased, which has led pharmaceutical companies to develop novel therapies. Pipeline therapies focus on reformulations and novel mechanisms of action to combat opioid addiction.

DelveInsight’s 'Opioid Dependence Pipeline Insight – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline opioid dependence therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the opioid dependence pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Opioid Dependence Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s opioid dependence pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 28+ pipeline therapies for opioid dependence treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for opioid dependence treatment. Key opioid dependence companies such as Sen Jam Pharmaceutical, Mindmed, Emergent BioSolutions, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, Aphios, Inventage Lab Inc., Trevena Inc., Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, DemeRx, AphioTx Inc., Lyndra Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Orexo AB, Alar Pharmaceuticals, Ensysce biosciences, Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, Indivior, Cerevel Therapeutics, BioCorRx, Kinoxis Therapeutics, Aptinyx, and others are evaluating new drugs for opioid dependence to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for opioid dependence to improve the treatment landscape. Promising opioid dependence pipeline therapies in various stages of development include SJP 006, SJP 007, Zolunicant, Naloxone multidose nasal spray, Cannabidiol, Intranasal nalmefene, Morphine extended release, KUR 101, C4X 3256, APH-1501, IVL3004, TRV734, DMX-1002, FP-004, DMX-NB1, DMX-IB1, LYN-014, LYN-013, AZD4041, OX124, OX125, ALA-1000, ALA-1300, ALA-2000, GM-300X, SBS-226, CVL-354, BICX104, KNX100, NYX-783, and others.

and others. In December 2022 , the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for Brixadi (buprenorphine) extended-release weekly and monthly subcutaneous injection for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already being treated with buprenorphine.

, the accepted the resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for extended-release weekly and monthly subcutaneous injection for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already being treated with buprenorphine. Through a collaboration with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) , Trevena is developing TRV734 for use in medication-assisted therapy for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Similar to current standard treatment options, it targets the mu receptor , but with an optimized mechanism of action that preferentially engages the signaling pathway responsible for therapeutic effect, with reduced activation of the signaling pathway responsible for mu receptor-mediated adverse effects.

with the , is developing for use in medication-assisted therapy for the treatment of Similar to current standard treatment options, it , but with an optimized mechanism of action that preferentially engages the signaling pathway responsible for therapeutic effect, with reduced activation of the signaling pathway responsible for mu receptor-mediated adverse effects. LYN-014 , Lyndra’s investigational oral, ultra-long-acting extended-release weekly levomethadone capsule, is being developed for the treatment of people living with opioid use disorder (OUD). The capsule is expected to achieve this through a novel design that will provide extended gastric residence, controlled, steady drug release and timely passage into the gastrointestinal tract. In July 2021, LYN-014 received Fast Track designation (FTD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

, Lyndra’s investigational oral, weekly levomethadone capsule, is being developed for the treatment of people living with opioid use disorder (OUD). The capsule is expected to achieve this through that will provide extended gastric residence, controlled, steady drug release and timely passage into the gastrointestinal tract. In July 2021, LYN-014 (FTD) from the In November 2022, Aptinyx Inc. announced the finalization of a grant, issued to researchers at Yale University School of Medicine, funding the research and development of NYX-783 for the treatment of OUD. The $5.6 million grant was awarded under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative, administered by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). The first clinical study funded by the grant will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase I drug-drug interaction study to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of NYX-783 in combination with oxycodone in individuals who use opioids.

The opioid dependence pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage opioid dependence drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the opioid dependence clinical trial landscape.

Opioid Dependence Overview

Opioid use disorder is defined as the chronic use of opioids that causes clinically significant distress or impairment. Opioid use disorders affect over 16 million people worldwide, including over 2.1 million in the United States, and opioids are responsible for over 120K deaths each year. In the United States, there are as many opioid users as there are patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder, psoriatic arthritis, and epilepsy. The American Psychiatric Association DSM-5 defines opioid use disorder as the desire to obtain and use opioids despite social and professional consequences.

Heroin, morphine, codeine, fentanyl, and synthetic opioids such as oxycodone are examples of opioids. Opioid use disorder is characterized by an overwhelming desire to use opioids, increased opioid tolerance, and withdrawal symptoms when the drugs are stopped. Opioid use disorder includes both dependence and addiction, with addiction being the most severe form of the disorder. The disease is treated with opioid replacement therapy, which uses buprenorphine or methadone to reduce morbidity and mortality.





A snapshot of the Opioid Dependence Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA OX124 Orexo AB Phase III Opioid mu receptor antagonists Intranasal Cannabidiol Jazz Pharmaceuticals Phase II Antioxidants; Cannabinoid receptor CB1 inverse agonists; Cannabinoid receptor CB2 inverse agonists; Serotonin 1 receptor modulators; Transient receptor potential channel modulators DMX-1002 DemeRx/ATAI Life Sciences Phase I/II Excitatory amino acid antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists; Opioid receptor antagonists Oral KUR-101 ATAI Life Sciences Phase I Opioid receptor modulators Oral INDV-2000 Indivior Phase I Orexin receptor type 1 antagonists Oral LYN-014 Lyndra Therapeutics Phase I Nicotinic receptor antagonists Oral AZD4041 AstraZeneca Phase I Orexin receptor type 1 antagonists Oral SJP 006 Sen Jam Pharmaceutical Preclinical NA Oral FP-004 Foresee Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Opioid receptor agonists Subcutaneous GM-300X Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Preclinical NA NA

Opioid Dependence Therapeutics Assessment

The opioid dependence pipeline report proffers an integral view of opioid dependence emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Opioid Dependence Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Small molecule, Cell Therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Small molecule, Cell Therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Opioid mu receptor antagonists, Excitatory amino acid antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists; Opioid receptor antagonists, Alpha3beta4 nicotinic receptor antagonists, Opioid receptor modulators, Orexin receptor type 1 antagonists, Nicotinic receptor antagonists, Opioid receptor agonists, Antioxidants; Cannabinoid receptor CB1 inverse agonists; Cannabinoid receptor CB2 inverse agonists; Serotonin 1 receptor modulators; Transient receptor potential channel modulators

Opioid mu receptor antagonists, Excitatory amino acid antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists; Opioid receptor antagonists, Alpha3beta4 nicotinic receptor antagonists, Opioid receptor modulators, Orexin receptor type 1 antagonists, Nicotinic receptor antagonists, Opioid receptor agonists, Antioxidants; Cannabinoid receptor CB1 inverse agonists; Cannabinoid receptor CB2 inverse agonists; Serotonin 1 receptor modulators; Transient receptor potential channel modulators Key Opioid Dependence Companies : Medicenna Therapeutics, Tarveda Therapeutics, Sen Jam Pharmaceutical, Mindmed, Emergent BioSolutions, GW Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, C4X Discovery, and others.

: Medicenna Therapeutics, Tarveda Therapeutics, Sen Jam Pharmaceutical, Mindmed, Emergent BioSolutions, GW Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, C4X Discovery, and others. Key Opioid Dependence Pipeline Therapies: SJP 006, SJP 007, Zolunicant, Naloxone multidose nasal spray, Cannabidiol, Intranasal nalmefene, Morphine extended release, KUR 101, C4X 3256, and others.

