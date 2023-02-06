New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282458/?utm_source=GNW





The global industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market will grow from $5.39 billion in 2022 to $6.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market is expected to grow from $10.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.



The industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market consist of sales of delta robots, polar robots, and collaborative robots.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The industrial robots in the warehousing and storage refer to automated robots, systems that are used in warehouses, and related services.Warehouse and storage robots perform various tasks, and automate the warehouse process.



Industrial robots in warehousing and storage are used to do tasks such as lifting and arranging heavy products that are to be stored in racks or given spaces.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial robots market in 2022.Western-Europe was the second-largest region in the industrial robots market.



The regions covered in the industrial robots in the warehousing and storage report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of industrial robots are mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, scara robots, parallel robots, and cartesian robots.A mobile robot is a machine that is operated by software and uses sensors as well as other technology to identify and move about its surroundings.



Mobile robots operate by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and physical robotic elements such as wheels, rails, and legs.The functions of industrial robots include pick and place, palletizing and de-palletizing, transportation, and packaging.



The various applications involved are e-commerce, automotive, consumer electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, and other applications.



Accelerated movement of goods inside the warehouse drove the industrial robots in the warehouse and storage market.The increase in the movement of goods is due to the boom in the E-commerce industry and their commitment to shortest-time delivery.



Industrial robots are used to speed up the process in the warehouses and storage industry.For instance, in 2022, Geodis signed an expanded agreement with Locus Robotics, an autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) supplier, to deploy 1,000 AMR robots at warehouses globally.



The high cost of industrial robots limits the growth of the market.Industrial robots are capital intensive due to the use of the latest technology and sensors to operate efficiently and should withstand the weights.



The cost of the setup for a warehouse operation of 50-100 robots costs between $2 million to 4 million which is a high investment. This high cost of robots prevents the easy adoption of industrial robots, limiting the growth of the market.



The picking process in the warehouse is increasingly being automated with increased demand in the E-commerce industry, to reduce the pickup time of items.The automated robot gathers items and brings them to a central location, where an employee can fulfil orders fast.



For instance, Ocado, a British supermarket started using a grid of picking robots in the warehouse that picks the ordered items and delivers them into crates, which are moved onto conveyors and carried to shelves where an employee picks the crate and delivers the order to the customer helping in delivering the groceries fast.



The countries covered in the industrial robots market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market research report are one of a series of new reports that provides industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market statistics, including industrial robots in the warehousing and storage industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market share, detailed industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial robots in the warehousing and storage industry. These industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

