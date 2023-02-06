New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282444/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, in March 2020, Lam Research Corporation, a USA-based semiconductor company launched a fully transformed plasma etch technology and device solution, designed to provide advanced functionality and extensibility to chipmakers required for future development.



Space-saving design, the ability to detect trends and patterns, and the capture and review of data are other advantages provided by the Sensi. I platform.



The global semiconductor machinery market will grow from $155.93 billion in 2022 to $170.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The semiconductor machinery market is expected to grow from $234.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The semiconductor machinery market consists of sales of dicing machines, precision accretech dicing blades, probing machines, polish grinders, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The semiconductor machinery refers to the equipment, responsible for the actual production of the semiconductors. These machines manipulate atoms with the help of etching processes, deposition, and lithography in such a way that highly integrated chips are formed on a wafer.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor machinery market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the semiconductor machinery market.



The main types of semiconductor machinery are front-end equipment, back-end equipment, and fab facility equipment.The front-end equipment in semiconductor machinery refers to the machinery that is used for the packaging, testing, and assembly of integrated circuits.



The various products include memory, foundry, logic, mpu, discrete, analog, mems, and other products.The various supply chain includes osat companies, IDM firms, and foundries.



These are used in an integrated circuits, discrete devices, optoelectronic devices, and sensors.



The growing demand for electric vehicles is a key factor driving the growth of the semiconductor machinery market.The demand for electric cars is increasing attributed to the surge in the number of charging stations across the globe.



The advances in the semiconductor industry give the potential for longer battery life for electric vehicles.In addition to improving the operational appeal of electric vehicles, the commercialization of this innovation also offers a prime business opportunity for semiconductor manufacturers.



According to the annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022, a annual report published by International Energy Agency (IEA), an intergovernmental organisation, the sales of electric cars including fully electric and plug-in hybrids were doubled in 2021 to reach new record of 6.6 million. In 2021, electric cacloor sales were nearly tripled to 3.3 million in China, accounting for about half of the global total. Therefore, the growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor machinery market.



The impact of COVID-19 is expected to hamper the growth of the semiconductor machinery market in 2020.The semiconductor sector faces major monetary losses and a rapid decline in sales as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.



The decrease in demand for large end-user segments is the major cause of the decline in the semiconductor industry. Overall, the projection of semiconductor sales for 2020 was reduced from $55.0 billion to $415.4 billion, and annual growth was decreased from 12.5% to 0.9% in 2020. Therefore, the impact of COVID-19 restrains the growth of the semiconductor machinery market.



In June 2022, Applied Materials, Inc., a USA-based company that supplies equipment, services, and software for the manufacture of semiconductor chips for electronics, flat panel displays for computers, smartphones, televisions, and solar products acquired Picosun Oy for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would provide Applied Materials, Inc. with a Picosun Oy technology, and provide an opportunity to expand its portfolio of specialty chips. Picosun Oy is a Finland-based semiconductor equipment company. The Picosun company is a pioneer in atomic layer deposition (ALD), a technology widely used in specialty semiconductor applications .



Major players in the semiconductor machinery market are ASML Holding N.V, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, KLA-Tencor Corp, SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd, Teradyne Inc, Toshiba Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and Advantest Corporation.



The regions covered in the semiconductor machinery report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the semiconductor machinery market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The semiconductor machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides semiconductor machinery market statistics, including semiconductor machinery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a semiconductor machinery market share, detailed semiconductor machinery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the semiconductor machinery industry. This semiconductor machinery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

