Helium Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the helium market are Airgas, Air Liquid, Linde, Messer Group, Air Products, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas, Exxon, Praxair, and Buzwair.



The global helium market will grow from $4.45 billion in 2022 to $5.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The helium market is expected to grow from $6.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The helium market consists of the sales of liquid helium and gaseous helium used for medicine, scientific research, refrigeration, gas for aircraft, and coolant for nuclear reactors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Helium is a chemical element also known as Nobel gas (inert gas), which is available in natural gas form and can be converted into liquid form by lowering the temperature to below-270 degrees. Helium is an odorless, tasteless, colorless, inert, non-toxic monatomic gas that uses the lowest boiling and melting points.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the helium market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the helium market.



The regions covered in the helium market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of helium are liquid helium and gaseous helium.Liquid helium is a superfluid; it acts essentially like a fluid with zero viscosity governed by the Euler equations.



These are used in applications such as breathing mixes, cryogenics, leak detection, pressurizing and purging, welding, controlled atmosphere, and other applications that are used by end users such as aerospace and aircraft, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding, metal fabrication, and other end-user industries.



The helium market’s growth is expected to be driven by the growing demand from the healthcare industry.Helium is widely used in various disease diagnosis equipment as it has unique properties such as being inert in nature, non-reactive with other elements, noncorrosive and non-flammable.



Helium is used in various applications in the healthcare industry, such as adjunct therapy in asthma exacerbation, ARDS, croup, COPD, and bronchiolitis.For instance, helium is utilized in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) apparatus to regulate powerful magnets, which are useful for monitoring various conditions within the abdominal, chest, and pelvis.



They are also useful in pregnancy diagnosis.



Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of helium gas have been a major restraint on the market.These substances are toxic and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures.



Companies in this industry should invest in equipment, technologies, and processes to limit toxic levels and chemical concentrations. These regulations increased the operating costs of companies in this industry, thus limiting the scope for investments relating to the launch of new products and expansion into new markets, thereby affecting the market growth.



The decline of existing helium supply sources, particularly in the US Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) system, is causing industrial gas companies and distributors to seek new sources of helium supply, such as the production of helium from non-hydrocarbon sources.Helium production from non-hydrocarbon sources is a process where helium is produced and sold as either the only revenue stream or one of the key revenue streams.



For example, at the Global Helium Summit, Rex Canon, IACX Energy’s CEO, pointed out that ""If there were another non-hydrocarbon gas present that could be produced and sold as a commercial product, such as carbon dioxide, gas fields with helium content lower than 0.6% could have been developed for the production and sale of helium as a secondary product."" He also mentioned that due to the decline of the BLM supplies, non-hydrocarbon sources of helium were a good alternative to the traditional sources from LNG flash gas and NRU off-gas.



In December 2020, Air Products & Chemicals, a US corporation, purchased the Oxygen and Argon works for NIS 575 million ($176.84 million). This acquisition aids Air Products & Chemicals’ business expansion and rapid growth potential. Israel’s Oxygen & Argon Works is Israel’s leading producer of industrial gases, including helium, oxygen, hydrogen, and argon.



The countries covered in the helium market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The helium market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides helium market statistics, including helium industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a helium market share, detailed helium market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the helium industry. This helium market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

