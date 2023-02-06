Cognni Launches AI-Powered Automated Infosec Risk Assessment Product

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognni, a leading AI-powered data classification company, has launched a new information risk-assessment product that it has made available to all customers. The product uses proprietary AI to provide a comprehensive analysis of direct and indirect threats to critical business information, with a scan taking just minutes to complete.

Cognni's technology goes beyond the limits of many existing data discovery tools that only detect personal identifiers and can map an organization's sensitive information without any training. It uses a new generation of AI that uses prior knowledge to mimic the way humans understand and give meaning to information. This enables the technology to detect and classify critical financial, business, and legal information at a granular level, like a human would, rather than only extracting regulated personal identifiers.

Organizations can perform the security scan remotely via Cognni's online platform and will receive a detailed information risk assessment report within a couple of minutes of the completion of the scan. While there are other such tools on the market, what makes Cognni's information risk assessment so unique is its ability to detect information risks in an organization's sensitive information without the need to teach the AI and the speed at which it can complete this in just a few minutes.

"Our AI-powered Information Risk Assessment Tool is a game-changer when it comes to how companies can audit their data posture and detect information risks that they couldn't detect until today," said Guy Eisdorfer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cognni. "Given the size and complexity of the data now stored by many organizations, the only scalable solution to managing the risks associated with this is to use advanced AI tools to achieve in minutes what a human would take months to do."

To receive a risk assessment, clients can register and connect to the Cognni Information Security Intelligence Platform. Following the scan, a full report is produced and delivered to the user. The report provides an in-depth assessment of key security findings in an easily-digestible format that includes an executive summary and a breakdown of data vulnerabilities.

As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Cognni has spent years developing information security services in the infosec sector. The new report marks the company's latest efforts to enhance the configuration of critical information security at all levels of business operations.

Founded in 2019 by Guy Eisdorfer and Ami Marueli, Cognni launched with a mission to help organizations establish effective infosec strategies. The company has established itself as a trailblazer in infosec strategy and support driven by intelligence. Filling the gaps in existing information management and classification systems, Cognni developed an AI-powered system that autonomously analyzes critical data and mitigates previously unseen information risks.

