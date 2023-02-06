GamesPad Acquires Aguascalien3D - the AR, VR, and 3D Development Company

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GamesPad seeks to embrace the most promising sectors of the Web3 industry by building a unique holistic gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem. After the recent acquisition, Aguascalien3D has become the GamesPad's AR/VR/3D development arm and a part of its holistic ecosystem that hosts a variety of features, including the NFT marketplace, multichain launchpad, Web3 incubator, venture capital fund, metaverse, cinematic and animation production studio, and more.

Considering GamesPad's key mission, the acquisition of Aguascalien3D has been a strategic step toward the further expansion of its platform in order to become a one-stop-shop for everything gaming, NFT, and metaverse.

Thanks to the invaluable contribution of the talented Aguascalien3D team, the GamesPad ecosystem will be able to provide different projects with AR/VR/3D development services and will help them build truly immersive virtual experiences, exciting metaverses, virtual simulators, games, or any kind of 3D assets. With dozens of happy clients all over the world, they can help clients build spectacular AR/VR/3D experiences, games, and simulators, as well as create high-quality 3D assets for different purposes.

Aguascalien3D has experience in providing top-quality services to leading companies such as Nissan, Punta Dorada, GLASS, Wild Cat, Descubre, and H. Ayuntamiento Constitucional del Municipio de Aguascalientes, among others.

The company's passion for top-quality products customized for each client's needs and vision, backed with industry expertise and an innovative approach, is a perfect complement to the services and solutions offered by GamesPad.

This acquisition will help both companies lead the industry together.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is a holistic gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem. It is a one-stop shop for everything GameFi, metaverse, and NFT that brings together a Web3 incubator, multichain launchpad, decentralized VC, NFT marketplace, in-house studios, and much more. With our production and development arms, Mompozt (animation, 3D, cinematics & video production) and Aguascalien3D (AR/VR/3D development studio), we're serving clients globally, including renowned brands, such as Nestlé, Kellogg's, Colgate, Nissan, Kia, BBVA, and more.

About Aguascalien3D

Aguascalien3D is an AR, VR, XR, and 3D development studio and a subsidiary project of GamesPad - the global gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem. Whether you need to create an exciting metaverse experience, virtual simulators, games, or any kind of 3D assets, our professional team is here to meet all your development needs.

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube

Telegram Official Announcements

Telegram Chat

Discord

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact Information:

Dana Kachan

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@gamespad.io



Related Images











Image 1: GamesPad acquires Aguascalien3D





GamesPad, the holistic blockchain gaming ecosystem, acquires Aguascalien3D, an AR, VR, and 3D development company.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment