U.S. Special Operations Command Signs CRADA with Parallel Flight Technologies

La Selva Beach, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM has entered a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Parallel Flight Technologies (PFT) to explore the development of the company’s Parallel Hybrid propulsion technology for application to meet USSOCOM end user mission requirements.

Parallel Flight has developed patented parallel hybrid drone technology that enables its aircraft to fly exponentially longer with a heavy payload, than existing electric systems. The company’s transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, military applications and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DAAS) on a global scale.

CRADAs are used by many federal agencies, including the U.S. Special Operations Forces , to allow for the exchange of government equipment, facilities and resources with non-federal entities.

“A major goal for Parallel Flight has been to utilize our technology to support our warfighters and troops on the frontlines. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to explore use cases such as delivery of critical medical supplies in austere environments, whether that is through our heavy-vertical-lift UAV platform, or via extending range for existing aircraft,” says Joshua Resnick, CEO at Parallel Flight Technologies. “Technology demonstrations of our heavy-lift UAV are in the works for Wildfire and Land Management applications. Initiating a collaboration with the DoD to explore expanded critical use cases for our technology generates great excitement among our team.”

