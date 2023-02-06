SinVerse Studios Announces One Million Dollars Buyback Program for the SIN token

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SinVerse Studios is pleased to announce a major development in the development of its R-rated Mafia Metaverse. The company is committed to the long-term growth and success of the ecosystem, and as such, the SinVerse Foundation was established in November 2021 with the goal of investing in promising protocols and NFT projects. These investments have paid off and the ecosystem is thriving.

To further support the growth of the SinVerse ecosystem, the company is launching a $1 million Buy Back program for the SIN token. The program will commence in Q1 2023 and continue into Q2 2023, with the goal of executing the program in a manner that benefits the entire ecosystem and supports the continued growth and success of the platform.

SinVerse Studios is also pleased to report a significant increase in players since its launch in October 2021. This growth is a testament to the strength of the platform and the exciting gaming experiences offered by the R-Rated Mafia Metaverse. The development team is working tirelessly to bring new and exciting gaming experiences to users and several exciting developments are expected to be announced soon.

The CEO of SinVerse Studios, Marouane Fikri, had this to say about the Buy Back program: "We are thrilled to announce this Buy Back program for the SIN token. This program, along with the increase in players and the upcoming gaming announcements, makes this a truly exciting time for the SinVerse community. We are confident that these developments will drive the ecosystem to new heights and look forward to continued growth and success.

The tokens bought back as part of the program will enter the gaming rewards pool, which will be vested over 4 years to help reward gamers for investing in the ecosystem by playing games as well as offering long term staking solutions. Buy backs have already commenced and the company is committed to ensuring the long-term success of the platform and the entire ecosystem.

The SinVerse Studios team would like to thank the community for their continued support and for being a part of the SinVerse R-Rated Mafia Metaverse. The team will keep the community updated on further developments. You may join the SinVerse community on Telegram, Twitter & Discord.

About SinVerse Studios:

SinVerse Studios is a leading provider of cutting-edge gaming experiences in the Metaverse space. The company's flagship product, the SinVerse R-Rated Mafia Metaverse, offers players a unique and immersive gaming experience. SinVerse Studios is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success of the platform and the entire ecosystem.

