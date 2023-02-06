Cumulus Media to Bring America’s Best New Music Front and Center with Exclusive Artist Commentary Through “Your Music First” Audio Series

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today launched a new audio series, Your Music First, across its 47 Country radio stations in markets across the United States. The multi-week series kicks off with Country superstar Thomas Rhett’s new single, “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” going behind the scenes with Rhett to reveal the stories behind the song. Thomas Rhett is a Valory Music Co. recording artist. The Valory Music Co. is a division of Big Machine Label Group. “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” can be found on Thomas Rhett’s album, Where We Started.

Cumulus Media created the Your Music First audio series for radio stations that play current music to highlight new music in a unique way by sharing the artists’ thoughts with their fans. The shows feature exclusive artist commentary on the song, with artists revealing different aspects of their song’s personal meaning, the inspiration behind the music, and insights on their life and career. Your Music First takes listeners behind the scenes of exciting new songs by premier artists in Alternative, CHR, Country, Hot AC, Rock, and Urban formats. Cumulus Media stations in these active music formats will showcase new singles from multiple record labels coast to coast and will run up to six Your Music First features per format in 2023.

Greg Frey, VP of Music Partnerships, Cumulus Media, said: “We’re excited to partner with Big Machine Label Group’s The Valory Music Co. to bring Thomas Rhett’s brilliant song, “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” to our Country listeners, so they can experience it in a unique and compelling way - paired with the thoughts and voice of Thomas Rhett, sharing with them what the song means to him.” Frey added: “Your Music First puts Cumulus radio stations at the forefront of music curation, in partnership with a variety of record labels. Rather than seek out this music, listeners will have it served to them along with exclusive audio of the firsthand thoughts of the artists who created it.”

Scott Borchetta, Chairman, Big Machine Label Group, said: “Today’s entertainment environment requires bold and creative ways to cut through the noise and excite listeners. Cumulus’ new Your Music First series does just that. We’re thrilled that Thomas Rhett’s new single, “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” has been chosen to launch this program!”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.