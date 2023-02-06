Bow Valley College introduces its first-ever Director of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Calgary, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its ongoing commitment to reconciliation and advancing Indigenization and decolonization, Bow Valley College is introducing its first-ever Director of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. After an extensive search, Dr. Maurice Manyfingers is now leading and advising the evolution of Bow Valley College’s Indigenization Strategy. He will also oversee the College’s newly created department of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

“Dr. Manyfingers is a proven, respected leader with an accomplished academic and professional background,” says Lynn Connell, Vice-President Learner Experience, Bow Valley College. “We welcome his enthusiasm, extensive experience, and knowledge as we move forward with this important work.”

A member of the Blood Tribe (Kainai First Nation) that is part of the Blackfoot Confederacy of Treaty 7, Dr. Manyfingers is a fluent speaker of the Blackfoot Language.

Most recently President and CEO of Old Sun Community College on the Siksika Nation, Dr. Manyfingers has a strong sense of issues and systemic barriers for Indigenous Students. He will provide strategic direction around the decolonization and Indigenization of the College’s curriculum. He will also offer insights into the attraction, recruitment, and retention of Indigenous Students and the seamless delivery of programming to Indigenous communities.

“What impressed me most about Bow Valley College is its diversity, the different pathways available to get to the College, and the skills students gain to transition to the workforce,” says Dr. Maurice Manyfingers, Director of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “The Iniikokaan Centre is doing wonderful things to involve Elders and be inclusive of Indigenous communities. I look forward to building upon that.”

Dr. Manyfingers has a Doctor of Philosophy in First Nations Education Leadership from the University of Calgary and a Master of Arts in Educational Policy and Administration from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. He earned a Bachelor of Education in Elementary Education from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Lethbridge with a major in Urban and Regional Studies and a minor in Native American Studies.

Editorial notes: In Fall 2022, Indigenous Student enrolment at Bow Valley College increased by 17 per cent for continuing learners and 21 per cent for new learners. The Overall satisfaction rate for Indigenous learners at the College is 88 per cent.

