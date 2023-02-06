Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market is expected to grow from USD 365 million in 2022 to USD 1,517 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the huntington's disease treatment market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the huntington's disease treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/huntingtons-disease-treatment-market/536/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the drug type, treatment, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global huntington's disease treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Pfizer, Lundbeck, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prana Biotechnology Ltd., Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide huntington's disease treatment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Huntington's disease is a neurological disorder. The market was worth USD 362.0 million in 2021 and is expected to be around USD million by 2029, increasing at a CAGR of 38.7% over the forecast period (2022-2029). Huntington's disease is a genetic disorder that causes nerve cell degeneration in the central nervous system (CNS). The disease has a wide-ranging impact on human functional capacities, typically resulting in movement and mental difficulties. The majority of persons with Huntington's disease acquire symptoms between the ages of 30 and 40. When the disease manifests itself before the age of 20, the condition is referred to as juvenile Huntington's disease. This condition can affect both males and women. It is a neurodegenerative condition that is hereditary and is characterised by a combination of motor, cognitive, and mental symptoms. Huntington's disease is distinguished by mental, cognitive, and motor abnormalities, as well as a variety of symptoms and indications. Huntington's illness is associated with cognitive impairments such as instability, memory problems, and a lack of impulsive behaviour, which leads to sexual instability. Huntington's disease movement anomalies include muscle problems, irregular head motions, and difficulties with physical articulation of speech and feeding. Depression is the most common psychological disorder associated with Huntington's disease. Depression arises as a result of brain injury and accompanying changes in brain function.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/536

Scope of huntington's disease Treatment Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Drug Type, Treatment, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Pfizer, Lundbeck, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prana Biotechnology Ltd., Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline among other

Segmentation Analysis

The antipsychotic drugs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The drug type segment is antidepressants, antipsychotic drugs, tetrabenazine, tranquilizers, and others. The antipsychotic drugs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Antipsychotic medications that treat Huntington's disease also work through an antidopaminergic mechanism. In Huntington's disease patients, antipsychotic drugs relieve chorea while also reducing mental symptoms, behavioural abnormalities, and cognitive deficits. Ability Haldol (haloperidol) is a popular antipsychotic medication. It has been demonstrated to alleviate chorea symptoms, although it is associated with a number of adverse effects. Atypical antipsychotics, which are antipsychotic medicines of the second generation, are intended to be more tolerable than traditional therapies, with fewer Parkinson's-like side effects.

The symptomatic treatment segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The treatment segment is disease-modifying therapies and symptomatic treatment. The symptomatic treatment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Symptomatic therapeutic development is primarily concerned with motor dysfunction and chorea. Chorea continues to be the most prominent clinical symptom of Huntington's disease, for which the majority of treatment research have been conducted. For example, Neurocrine Biosciences stated in December 2021 that valbenazine dramatically reduced chorea in persons with Huntington's disease in a Phase 3 clinical trial titled-KINECT-HD. Furthermore, a study published in the journal Brain in May 2021 shows that using gene editing therapy in the early stages of disease has the potential to reduce symptom progression. These continuing research are expected to play a critical part in defining this segment's market share in the next years.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the huntington's disease treatment include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The active participation of regulatory authorities in the safe and effective approval of human-use products contributes to market income. Sage Therapeutics Inc.'s SAGE-718, a potential treatment for HD, was awarded fast track status by the FDA in September 2021. Furthermore, market participants are broadening the use of their licenced medicines to include HD as an indication. For example, San Diego-based Neurocrine announced plans to broaden the use of Ingrezzia (valbenazine), a medicine first approved by the FDA in 2017 for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia (TD), for the treatment of Chorea in Huntington's disease. In the second half of 2022, the business planned to file a supplemental New Drug Application for this indication. These developments are significantly increasing income in North America.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Huntington’s disease treatment market size was valued at USD 0.75 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. Because of population ageing, the prevalence of the targeted population, the emphasis on aesthetic appearance, and the increase of the research base. Whereas a surge in the number of immunocompromised patients is propelling market growth in this area.

China

China’s Huntington’s disease treatment market size was valued at USD 0.78 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. received NMPA approval for Austedo for the treatment of HD chorea in China in May 2020. China is the second country to ratify AUSTEDO after the United States. The company's geographical expansion is likely to result in a larger patient base and more revenue.

India

India's Huntington’s disease treatment market size was valued at USD 0.60 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This rise is due to the disease's high burden, rising healthcare costs, technological discoveries, proactive government efforts, and increased patient awareness of Huntington's disease treatment options. H. Lundbeck A/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., for example, are helping to expand the market by developing symptom management options.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the huntington's disease treatment market is mainly driven by the rising development.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/536/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Surgical Gloves Market Size By Product Type (Vinyl Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Latex-Free Gloves and Others), By Usage (Disposable and Reusable), By Application (Surgical and Examination), By End-User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Outpatient/Primary Care Facility and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-gloves-market/548

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size by Product Type (Biomaterials and Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices), By Application (Stem Cell Therapy, Neurorrhaphy, Neurostimulation, Nerve Grafting, Neuromodulation Surgeries, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market/540

Huntingtons Disease Treatment Market Size By Drug Type (Antidepressants, Antipsychotic Drugs, Tetrabenazine, Tranquilizers, and Others), By Treatment (Disease-Modifying Therapies and Symptomatic Treatment), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/huntingtons-disease-treatment-market/536

Hospital EMR Systems Market Size By Component (Services, Hardware, and Software), By Delivery Mode (On-premise and Cloud-based), By Hospital Size (Small & Medium-sized Hospitals, and Large Hospitals), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hospital-emr-systems-market/535

Dermatology Devices Market Size By Product (Treatment Devices and Diagnostic Devices), By Application (Vascular & Pigmented Lesion Removal, Hair Removal, Cellulite Reduction, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring & Fat Removal, Acne & Tattoo Removal, Wrinkle Removal & Skin Resurfacing, and Others), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermatology-devices-market/534

Veterinary Imaging Market Size By Equipment (Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography Imaging Systems, Radiography (X-ray) Systems, Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, and Others), By Animal Type (Large Animals, Small Companion Animals, and Others), By Application (Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Cardiology, and Others), By End-User (Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-imaging-market/530

Wound Dressing Market Size By Product (Advanced, Surgical, and Traditional), By Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), By End-User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/wound-dressing-market/523

Wound Cleanser Products Market Size By Product (Antiseptics, Moisturizers, Wetting Agents, and Others), By Form (Solutions, Wipes, Sprays, Foam, and Gels), By Wound Type (Acute Wounds, Burns, and Chronic Wounds), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/wound-cleanser-products-market/522

Pipettes Market Size By Volume (0.1 µL, 0.1-20 µL, 20-300 µL, 300-500 µL, and Others), By Volume Format (Fixed Volume and Adjustable Volume), By Product (Low-Retention, Standard, Filtered and Other), By Technology (Non-Robotic and Robotic), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pipettes-market/517