Beyond Alternatives Company of TAAT® to Launch “Jayvees” Brand at CHAMPS Las Vegas Trade Show

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that in 2023 its subsidiary Beyond Alternatives LLC (“Beyond Alternatives”) will be pursuing additional applications of the Company’s proprietary base material in emerging market areas. In a press release dated December 22, 2022 , the Company announced the Q4 2022 creation of Beyond Alternatives; an entity specializing in the development and commercialization of alternative products in growing categories.



The first brand to be brought to market by Beyond Alternatives is titled Jayvees, and will be launched at the CHAMPS trade show event in Las Vegas; taking place from Wednesday, February 8, 2023 through Saturday, February 11, 2023. More information about CHAMPS can be found on the parent organization’s website at the following link: https://champstradeshows.com/

The base material in Jayvees, which underwent years of development by TAAT® Founder Joe Deighan and Chief Science Officer Dr. Cindy Orser , has an advanced patent-pending formulation of reconstituted hemp. In addition to making for a smooth and stimulating smoking experience across a range of use cases for adult consumers, the proprietary formulation of the base material is conducive to an exceptionally high production velocity, allowing for favourable cost efficiency as well as a low barrier to upward scaling of production volume.

Jayvees Brand Overview

Beyond Alternatives’ inaugural brand Jayvees specializes in leveraging novel cannabinoids to provide unique experiences through combustible and edible products. Jayvees will initially offer four smokable varieties (Blue Dream, Menthol, OG Kush, and Tropical), sold in packs of ten sticks referred to as “Jays”. Additionally, Jayvees will offer four CBD-balanced varieties of edible chocolates (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, and Peanut Butter).

Beyond Alternatives will commercialize Jayvees through the Company’s existing wholesale distribution infrastructure within the United States, anchored in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additionally, the Company’s Ohio-based subsidiary ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”) placed its initial order of Jayvees in January 2023, and will carry Jayvees among its existing range of alternative and legacy products in the convenience category.

Jayvees will be the first brand launched under the Company’s subsidiary Beyond Alternatives. In addition to the four flavours of hemp “Jays” pictured above, Jayvees will offer four CBD-balanced varieties of edible chocolates.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “We’re excited for what’s to come in 2023, as the CPG industry landscape continues to evolve. One of our objectives for this year is to fortify our market presence across multiple categories and geographies. There are many emerging segments where we believe the Company is favourably positioned to become an early entrant through Beyond Alternatives. Leveraging our ADCO distribution business will allow the product to get to market faster, and allow us to diversify our revenue streams. Jayvees will be Beyond Alternatives’ first brand to enter the market, and we are looking forward to launching its initial range of products at the CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® is a vertically integrated consumer product and distribution company, generating more than CAD $90 million in overall gross revenue annually. TAAT® is strategically expanding its product categories including tobacco and reduced-risk alternatives, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. TAAT® has facilities to include a processing plant in Nevada as well as a distribution centre in Canton, Ohio, leveraging existing retail shelf space and pipelines into national wholesale channels.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

