Enact Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Fourth quarter GAAP Net Income of $144 million, or $0.88 per diluted share

Full year GAAP Net Income of $704 million, or $4.31 per diluted share

Fourth quarter Adjusted Operating Income of $147 million, or $0.90 per diluted share

Full year Adjusted Operating Income of $708 million, or $4.34 per diluted share

Fourth quarter Return on Equity of 14.0% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 14.4%

Record Primary Insurance-in-Force of $248 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year

PMIERs Sufficiency of 165% or $2,050 million

Returned over $250 million of capital to shareholders in 2022

Book Value Per Share of $25.19 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $27.54

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The fourth quarter completed a strong year for Enact,” said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. “In a market that remained uncertain, we continue to write profitable new business, effectively manage our risk, drive operational efficiencies, and enhance our financial flexibility. As a result of our strong execution, we met our capital return commitment for the year and returned over $250 million to our shareholders. We believe we are well positioned to navigate the current environment with a resilient portfolio, a strong balance sheet, and significant credit risk protection, and will continue to execute against our cycle-tested strategy to both support our policyholders and create value for our shareholders. Our mission at Enact is to help those who might not be able to achieve the dream of homeownership, and in 2022 we helped 192,000 homebuyers qualify for a mortgage.”

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 2022 2021 Net Income (loss) $144 $191 $154 $704 $547 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $0.88 $1.17 $0.94 $4.31 $3.36 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $147 $191 $154 $708 $551 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $0.90 $1.17 $0.94 $4.34 $3.38 NIW ($B) $15 $15 $21 $66 $97 Primary IIF ($B) $248 $242 $227 Persistency 86 % 82 % 69 % 80 % 62 % Net Premiums Earned $233 $235 $237 $939 $975 Losses Incurred $18 $(40 ) $6 $(94 ) $125 Loss Ratio 8 % (17 )% 3 % (10 )% 13 % Operating Expenses $63 $58 $59 $239 $246 Expense Ratio 27 % 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Net Investment Income $45 $39 $35 $155 $141 Return on Equity 14.0 % 18.6 % 14.8 % 17.2 % 13.7 % Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 14.4 % 18.6 % 14.8 % 17.3 % 13.8 % PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $2,050 $2,249 $2,003 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 165 % 174 % 165 %

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income was $144 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared with $191 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $154 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential decline in net income was primarily driven by higher losses from the lower net favorable reserve development in the current quarter. The year-over-year decline in net income was primarily driven by higher losses on new delinquencies.

Adjusted operating income was $147 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared with $191 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $154 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

New insurance written (NIW) was $15 billion, up 1% from $15 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and down 29% from $21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The current quarter included a one-time seasoned deal. Excluding this deal, NIW was down 4% sequentially and down 32% from the prior year due to lower originations as a result of increased mortgage rates. NIW for the current quarter was comprised of 91% monthly premium policies and 97% purchase originations.

Primary Insurance-In-Force was $248 billion, up 3% from $242 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and up 10% from $227 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by NIW and increased persistency.

Persistency was 86%, up from 82% in the third quarter of 2022 and 69% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The continued increase in persistency has been driven by an increase in mortgage rates and a low percentage of our portfolio with rates 50 basis points above current market rates.

Net premiums earned were $233 million, down 1% from $235 million in the third quarter of 2022 and down 2% from $237 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net earned premium yield was down from the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by the lapse of older, higher-priced policies as compared to our new insurance written and lower single premium cancellations along with modestly higher ceded premiums as compared to fourth quarter of 2021. The decline in net earned premium yield was partially offset by IIF growth.

Losses incurred for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $18 million and the loss ratio was 8%, compared to $(40) million and (17)%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, driven by a reserve release of $63 million on favorable cure performance from 2021 and prior delinquencies (primarily COVID related), partially offset by $21 million reserve strengthening related to 2022 delinquencies and incurred but not reported reserves given heightened economic uncertainty. The net reserve release of $42 million compares to a net reserve release of $80 million in the third quarter of 2022. Current quarter losses incurred and the loss ratio compare unfavorably to results for the fourth quarter 2021 of $6 million and 3%, respectively, driven by higher losses. The higher losses were from a higher estimated claim rate on new delinquencies in the current quarter and increased new delinquencies from recent large books that are aging and going through their normal loss development pattern partially offset by a larger favorable net reserve development in the current quarter.

The percentage of loans in default at quarter end was 2.08%, or 2.01% excluding new delinquencies from natural disasters in FEMA-impacted areas in the current quarter. This compared to 1.99% as of September 30, 2022 and 2.65% as of December 31, 2021 which was elevated due to COVID-related delinquencies.

Operating expenses in the current quarter were $63 million and the expense ratio was 27%, which were impacted by $3 million and one percentage point, respectively, due to one-time restructuring costs driven by a voluntary separation program executed in the fourth quarter. This compared to $58 million and 25%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022 and $59 million and 25%, respectively in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in expenses and expense ratio was primarily driven by the restructuring costs and higher general and administrative costs, partially offset by lower variable costs associated with production volume as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net investment income was $45 million, up from $39 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by rising interest rates and higher average invested assets and partially offset by lower bond calls.

Annualized return on equity for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 14.0% and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 14.4%. This compares to third quarter 2022 results of 18.6% and 18.6%, respectively, and to fourth quarter 2021 results of 14.8% and 14.8%, respectively. The sequential decrease in both return on equity and adjusted operating return on equity were driven, in part, by a larger net reserve release in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the current quarter, partially offset by the payment of our quarterly dividend of $23 million, or $0.14 per share, and the payment of our special cash dividend of $183 million, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Capital and Liquidity

PMIERs sufficiency was 165% and $2,050 million above the published PMIERs requirements, compared to 174% and $2,249 million above the published PMIERs requirements in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease in PMIERs sufficiency was primarily driven by the $242 million distribution from our flagship insurance writer and NIW, partially offset by our business cash flows and lapse.

PMIERs sufficiency benefited from a 0.30 multiplier applied to the risk-based required asset factor for certain non-performing loans, which resulted in a reduction of the published PMIERs required assets by an estimated $132 million at the end of the current quarter, compared to $140 million at the end of the third quarter 2022 and $390 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. These amounts are gross of incremental reinsurance benefits from the elimination of the 0.30 multiplier.

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $206 million of cash and $247 million of invested assets as of December 31, 2022. Combined cash and invested assets increased $40 million from the prior quarter, due to the $242 million distribution from our flagship insurance writer, partially offset by our combined dividends of $206 million.



Recent Events

In November, Enact announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a $75 million share repurchase program. Through January 31, 2023, repurchases under the program have totaled $8 million.

As of year-end, Enact and Genworth believe that the required financial conditions and rating requirements have been satisfied. Upon GSE confirmation, we expect the GSE restrictions first imposed upon Enact after issuance of the August 2020 senior notes will be lifted and we will no longer be subject to more stringent capital requirements than our peers.

Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 2022 2021 REVENUES: Premiums $232,737 $235,060 $236,864 $939,462 $974,949 Net investment income 44,896 39,493 35,246 155,311 141,189 Net investment gains (losses) (1,274 ) (42 ) 5 (2,036 ) (2,124 ) Other income 483 564 727 2,309 3,841 Total revenues 276,842 275,075 272,842 1,095,046 1,117,855 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred 18,097 (40,309 ) 5,972 (94,221 ) 125,473 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 59,955 54,523 55,630 226,941 231,453 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 2,747 3,338 3,600 12,405 14,704 Interest expense 13,258 12,879 12,771 51,699 51,009 Total losses and expenses 94,057 30,431 77,973 196,824 422,639 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 182,785 244,644 194,869 898,222 695,216 Provision for income taxes 38,979 53,658 41,335 194,065 148,531 NET INCOME $143,806 $190,986 $153,534 $704,157 $546,685 Net investment (gains) losses 1,274 42 (5 ) 2,036 2,124 Costs associated with reorganization 3,291 (156 ) 89 3,461 2,744 Taxes on adjustments (959 ) 24 (17 ) (1,155 ) (1,022 ) Adjusted Operating Income $147,412 $190,896 $153,601 $708,499 $550,531 Loss ratio (1) 8 % (17 )% 3 % (10 )% 13 % Expense ratio (2) 27 % 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $0.88 $1.17 $0.94 $4.32 $3.36 Diluted $0.88 $1.17 $0.94 $4.31 $3.36 Adj operating income per share Basic $0.91 $1.17 $0.94 $4.35 $3.38 Diluted $0.90 $1.17 $0.94 $4.34 $3.38 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 162,824 162,843 162,840 162,838 162,840 Diluted 163,520 163,376 162,985 163,294 162,879

(1) The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums.

(2) The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs decreased the expense ratio by one percentage point for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and zero percentage points for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $4,884,760 $4,877,902 $5,266,339 Short term investments 3,047 2,434 — Total investments 4,887,807 4,880,336 5,266,339 Cash and cash equivalents 513,775 535,775 425,828 Accrued investment income 35,844 35,896 31,061 Deferred acquisition costs 26,121 26,310 27,220 Premiums receivable 41,738 40,331 42,266 Deferred tax asset 127,473 135,152 — Other assets 76,391 69,040 73,059 Total assets $5,709,149 $5,722,840 $5,865,773 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $519,008 $510,237 $641,325 Unearned premiums 202,717 212,987 246,319 Other liabilities 143,686 140,413 130,604 Long-term borrowings 742,830 742,211 740,416 Deferred tax liability — — 1,586 Total liabilities 1,608,241 1,605,848 1,760,250 Equity: Common stock 1,628 1,628 1,628 Additional paid-in capital 2,382,068 2,379,576 2,371,861 Accumulated other comprehensive income (382,744 ) (427,085 ) 83,581 Retained earnings 2,099,956 2,162,873 1,648,453 Total equity 4,100,908 4,116,992 4,105,523 Total liabilities and equity $5,709,149 $5,722,840 $5,865,773 Book value per share $25.19 $25.28 $25.21 Book value per share excluding AOCI $27.54 $27.90 $24.70 U.S. GAAP ROE (1) 14.0 % 18.6 % 14.8 % Net investment (gains) losses 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Costs associated with reorganization 0.3 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Taxes on adjustments (0.1 )% 0.0 % 0.0 % Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 14.4 % 18.6 % 14.8 % Debt to Capital Ratio 15 % 15 % 15 %

(1) Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity

(2) Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity