FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. Announces Cancelation of Special Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies, today announced its decision to cancel its extraordinary general meeting in lieu of the annual general meeting of its shareholders that was scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and to withdraw from consideration by the shareholders of the Company the proposals set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2023.



