Airport Services Market Is Estimated to Valued at USD 97.87 Billion by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 16.80% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Airport Services Market Size Was Valued At USD 89.87 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 97.87 Billion In 2022 To USD 290.23 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 16.80% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. Compared to what it was before the pandemic, demand is lower than expected in all areas. Based on what we found, the market fell by 49.57% between 2019 and 2020.

Both the airlines and the people who use the airports are customers. Their main sources of income come from aeronautical services and other services that aren't related to flying. This industry could help with things like managing flights and providing logistics services.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021 – dnata and Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) have expanded their long-term partnership in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to the past multi-year extension of an existing airport service contract at Sydney Airport (SYD), dnata has made an agreement to provide a range of ground handling services to the airline at Melbourne Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.

– dnata and Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) have expanded their long-term partnership in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to the past multi-year extension of an existing airport service contract at Sydney Airport (SYD), dnata has made an agreement to provide a range of ground handling services to the airline at Melbourne Airport and Singapore Changi Airport. In March 2022 – Eve UAM and Acciona announced that they will be working together in strategic partnership for the development of a sustainable Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Under the terms of the agreement of Eve’s business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp., Acciona will invest USD 30 million and will join the group of strategic investors that are currently supporting the development of Eve and its business plan.

Segment Overview

Type Insights

There are two types of markets: international and domestic. Since the pandemic started, there have been more people taking domestic flights. This means that the market is likely to be led by the domestic airport segment. When restrictions on travel around the world are lifted after the pandemic, the international airport segment is expected to grow the most quickly. People in the middle class in developing countries are spending more on travel, which is a big reason why the number of people travelling within their own country is going up. More people want to fly on domestic airlines because business, tourism, and other industries are growing. The rise in domestic air travel in developing countries like China and India is likely to help the market grow. India has the third largest domestic aviation market in the world. This market is likely to grow in the near future because domestic airports will need more money and more people will use them.

Application Insights

Infrastructure Type Insights

With a sudden rise in the number of air passengers and travellers, as well as an increase in the number of airline fleets, airport operators are spending more and are under a lot of pressure to handle passengers. By 2050, there will be no emissions at all. Airport managers all over the world have chosen some plans that can help them build good, long-lasting airport infrastructure. A Greenfield airport is a brand-new airport that was built from scratch in a different place. These airports are built to meet what people who use airports think they will need. The market is likely to grow a lot for Greenfield airport. During the projection period, it is likely to keep its position because there is a growing need for airports that meet international standards. The brownfield airport market is expected to grow over the next few years because airports are being updated and built up.

Regional Outlook:

North America ruled the market in 2021. North America's market was worth USD 25.11 billion in 2021. Major players like Air General Inc. and S.A.S. Services Group, Inc. are a big part of the growth. Also, the base year was when the most people went through the area after the pandemic. So, over the next few years, growth rates are likely to be higher.

Europe's market is likely to grow a lot because airports in the UK, France, and Germany are getting better and better. Also, the main offices of important airport service companies like Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Worldwide Flight Services, and LHR airport are in Germany. People from all over the world hire these service providers because they are well-known in the area.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 16.80% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 97.87 Billion By Type Domestic, International, Others By Application Brownfield Airport, Greenfield Airport, Others By Infrastructure Type Aeronautical Services, Non-Aeronautical Services, Others By Companies Airports de Paris SA (France), Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. (China), Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Germany), Air General Inc. (U.S.), dnata (UAE), Worldwide Flight Services (France), A.S. Services Group, Inc. (U.S.), LHR Airports Limited (U.K.), Acciona (Spain), Signature Aviation plc (U.K.), Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation (Japan), Çelebi Aviation (Turkey) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

AI is used in many parts of the tourism and tourism industry, which makes it easier for people all over the world to travel. Face recognition software and scanners for airport security are two AI tools that are used a lot in airports today. The aviation industry is going through a huge change because of the rise of AI-powered robots and other devices at airports. Over the past 20 years, airports all over the world have made security stricter because new threats have come up. In the meantime, the expected increase in passengers has put pressure on major transportation hubs to speed up traffic, shorten lines, and make it so that passengers can move as smoothly as possible from door to door and exit to door.

Driving Factors:

The airline business has changed a lot because of low-cost airlines. Compared to other airlines, the plane tickets on these ones are cheap. Since the economy has been doing well and more people are moving to cities, these low-cost airlines have attracted more travellers and grown quickly around the world. People also want to travel with less trouble and more ease, which has also helped the market grow. Because there is more demand for low-cost airlines, more services are being made that are more cost-effective. It is thought that this will help the market grow even more. In Asia and the Middle East, the low-cost aviation industry has grown a lot in the last ten years, and there are no signs that it will slow down. So, during the time frame of the forecast, we can expect growth numbers to be higher.

Restraining Factors:

Airport infrastructure and services depend a lot on the government or the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Sometimes the government helps airport service providers, but sometimes the airport authority's strict rules slow the growth of the airport and aviation-related market. There are a lot of different ways for airports all over the world to work. Depending on how things are going where the airport is, the plans for running it may need to be changed. To get back on its feet after the current crisis, the aviation industry needs more cooperation. Up until recently, the fast-growing demand for air transportation services meant that a lot of new aviation infrastructure and capacity improvements at existing airports were needed. This will then lead to a new rule that might not be good for private airport operators. So, it's likely that these things will hurt the market.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Airports de Paris SA (France), Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. (China), Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Germany), Air General Inc. (U.S.), dnata (UAE), Worldwide Flight Services (France), A.S. Services Group, Inc. (U.S.), LHR Airports Limited (U.K.), Acciona (Spain), Signature Aviation plc (U.K.), Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation (Japan), Çelebi Aviation (Turkey), and others.

By Type

Domestic

International

Others

By Application

Brownfield Airport

Greenfield Airport

Others

By Infrastructure Type

Aeronautical Services

Non-Aeronautical Services

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

