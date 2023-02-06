Bacalia strengthens its global leadership with the entrance to the World Economic Forum

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bacalia Group is a dynamic privately-held holding company that has been investing in infrastructure and greentech for the past 10 years, pioneering and practicing environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and business governance.



Bacalia Group, based in Puerto Rico, and having a presence in New York, San Francisco, Switzerland, and Panama, has been selected to join the World Economic Forum (WEF) prestigious New Champions Community.



The New Champions include global leaders that pioneer new models and build ecosystems which transcend traditional industry boundaries, such as Mozilla, Axtria, Codewise, Ankorgaz, and BB Energy.



Giuseppe Cicatelli, Principal and Chairman of Bacalia, an Italian banker with extensive experience, tells us that “the current evolution of the economy and the challenges that climate change poses to the global market, force us to have a sustainable and socially responsible approach if we want our businesses to be scalable and viable in the long term.”

Bacalia has focused on consolidating touristic marinas and innovating the nautical industry, among its infrastructure investments, through its subsidiary Grand Caribbean Marinas. The company has cemented its position as one of the five largest marina groups in the United States, promoting responsible ecotourism and empowering local communities.



Since 2016, GrowthX Farms, another subsidiary of the Bacalia Group, has aligned itself with the World Economic Forum challenges of generating changes in traditional agriculture, using less energy, less waste, improving the safety and quality of food, and delivering quality working conditions.



“One of the main challenges of this century is to produce quality food, in increasingly degraded and hostile environments. The earth is not infinite and will not be able to withstand the food demand. For that, we would have to saturate it with chemicals and pesticides, which we know is not a solution. High-tech agriculture (AgriTech) is the only answer to this problem,” says Cicatelli.



Growthx Farms is making a difference in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) industry, while partnering with local and foreign governments, and has initiated a process of regional and global expansion, with a low-energy production system, saving on costs, and producing food for people 365 days a year.

