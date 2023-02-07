AMBU CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023

Ambu invites institutional investors, analysts and financial media to the company’s Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 21 March 2023.



On 21 March 2023, Ambu will host its Capital Markets Day for institutional investors, analysts and financial media, from 10:00-16:00 CET, at the headquarters of Ambu A/S, Baltorpbakken 13, 2750 Ballerup, Denmark.

At the event, senior executives from Ambu and external speakers will join Chief Executive Officer, Britt Meelby Jensen, in sharing insights on the company’s new ZOOM IN strategy for delivering long-term sustainable double-digit revenue growth. This includes diving into the company’s strategic focus areas, its transformation program and providing a financial update on its long-term financial aspiration. Furthermore, the event will feature Q&A sessions as well as a product demonstration as the final item on the agenda.

All presentations and Q&As are held from 10:00-15:00 CET.

The product demonstration will run from 15:00-16:00 CET and will be for in-person attendees only.

The presentations will be held in English, and they will be recorded. After the event, the recorded presentations and the presentation materials will be published on Ambu’s website, Ambu.com/presentations/capital-markets-days .



SIGN UP FOR IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE

We encourage you to sign up for in-person attendance now. Please register yo ur in-person attendance no later than Friday 3 March 2023.

Due to capacity constraints, please note that institutional investors, stock analysts and financial media are given in-person attendance priority to the event. Private investors are encouraged to follow the event online.



FOLLOW THE EVENT ONLINE

Ambu’s Capital Markets Day 2023 will be broadcasted live, and a video streaming link will be added to the Investor Relations site on the company’s website prior to the event.

Please note that online attendees will not be able to ask questions during the Q&A sessions. In addition, the product demonstration from 15:00-16:00 CET will not be livestreamed during the event. Instead, it will take place for in-person attendees only.

We look forward to seeing you at Ambu’s Capital Markets Day 2023.



Kind regards,

Ambu’s Investor Relations team



CONTACT

Investors

Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance, nith@ambu.com, +45 2620 8047

Media

Tine Bjørn Schmidt, Head of Corporate Communications, tisc@ambu.com , +45 2264 0697



Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13

DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark

Tel.: +45 7225 2000

CVR no.: 63 64 49 19

Ambu.com





ABOUT AMBU

Since 1937, Ambu has been rethinking solutions, together with healthcare professionals, to save lives and improve patient care. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia and patient monitoring solutions. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs around 4,500 people in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Ambu.com .

Attachment