Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
31.01.2023127 00079.4910 095 522
01.02.2023123 00081.3710 008 608
02.02.2023125 00080.4510 055 963
03.02.2023126 00079.7510 048 072
06.02.2023124 00080.319 958 291
Previous transactions 12 869 000  
    
Total transaction under the program13 494 00069.70940 532 493

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 29 946 403 shares, corresponding to 1.45% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

