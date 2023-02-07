Global Technical Textiles Business Report 2023: Latest Developments, Acquisitions, Divestments and Mergers, Business News, Investments, Joint Ventures, and New Facilities

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a round-up of the latest developments in the global technical textiles sector, including: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; business news; investments; joint ventures; and new facilities.
The report contains news relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations: AMSilk, Aquafil, Archroma, Baldwin Technology, Carbios, Coats, Codi Group, Dalco Nonwovens, Dickson-Constant, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Genomatica, Gildan Activewear, Global Felt Technologies (GFT), HeiQ, Hexcel, Huntsman Corporation, Hypetex, INDA, Infinited Fiber Company, International Fibres Group (IFG), Lenzing, Milliken, Monforts, Nanollose, the National Composites Centre (NCC), Neenah, Ontex Group, Renewcell, SHL Healthcare, Spirit Aerosystems Europe, SWM, Teijin Frontier, Texnology, Trutzschler Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers, Vartega, Westex, and WhiteCycle.
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS
- Avient Corporation has acquired DSM Protective Materials, including the Dyneema brand
- Gurit has strengthened its position in the wind energy market by acquiring a 60% share of Fiberline Composites
- Navis TubeTex has acquired Gaston Systems
BUSINESS NEWS
- Alchemie Technology is to establish a demonstration hub in Taiwan for its new waterless dyeing technology
- Applications for exhibition space at ITMA 2023 have exceeded expectations
- Biteam has established 3D Noodles International, a manufacturer of woven gusset fillers
- Carbios has successfully demonstrated an enzymatic recycling process which transforms coloured textile waste into white fibres
- Euratex (European Apparel and Textile Confederation) asserts that high energy costs are undermining the European textile and clothing industry
- Grabher has launched a scheme for collecting and recycling face masks in Austria
- INDA has released the ninth edition of its North American Nonwovens Supply Report
- Suominen has introduced an energy surcharge in Europe
INVESTMENTS
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo has installed a line for manufacturing glass microfibre media
- AstenJohnson is to build a nonwovens plant in Texas, USA
- Ecowipes has invested in a second carded/pulp line from Voith and Trutzschler Nonwovens
- Graniteville Specialty Fabrics has invested in a non-contact precision spray finishing system
- Lenzing has opened a lyocell production plant in Thailand which is the world's largest
- PFNonwovens is to invest in a new nonwovens line
- Saertex has opened a plant for producing multiaxial fabrics in Mexico
- Teijin Automotive Technologies has opened a second factory in China and is building a third
JOINT VENTURES
- A facility called FastBlade for the rapid fatigue testing of long composite structures such astidal turbine blades has been opened in the UK
- Fairmat has signed agreements with several partners to recycle composites
- Gen 2 Carbon has formed a partnership with Deakin University to lead a carbon fibrerecycling initiative
- Livinguard and Textilcolor have formed a partnership for the distribution of a range of
- Livinguard antimicrobial treatments
- Renewcell and Daiwabo Rayon have signed a letter of intent relating to collaboration in theproduction and supply of textile fibres made from circulose
MARKETS
- Strong growth in demand is predicted for wet-laid nonwovens between 2022 and 2027
