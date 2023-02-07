Global Technical Textiles Business Report 2023: Latest Developments, Acquisitions, Divestments and Mergers, Business News, Investments, Joint Ventures, and New Facilities

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a round-up of the latest developments in the global technical textiles sector, including: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; business news; investments; joint ventures; and new facilities.

The report contains news relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations: AMSilk, Aquafil, Archroma, Baldwin Technology, Carbios, Coats, Codi Group, Dalco Nonwovens, Dickson-Constant, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Genomatica, Gildan Activewear, Global Felt Technologies (GFT), HeiQ, Hexcel, Huntsman Corporation, Hypetex, INDA, Infinited Fiber Company, International Fibres Group (IFG), Lenzing, Milliken, Monforts, Nanollose, the National Composites Centre (NCC), Neenah, Ontex Group, Renewcell, SHL Healthcare, Spirit Aerosystems Europe, SWM, Teijin Frontier, Texnology, Trutzschler Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers, Vartega, Westex, and WhiteCycle.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

Avient Corporation has acquired DSM Protective Materials, including the Dyneema brand

Gurit has strengthened its position in the wind energy market by acquiring a 60% share of Fiberline Composites

Navis TubeTex has acquired Gaston Systems

BUSINESS NEWS

Alchemie Technology is to establish a demonstration hub in Taiwan for its new waterless dyeing technology

Applications for exhibition space at ITMA 2023 have exceeded expectations

Biteam has established 3D Noodles International, a manufacturer of woven gusset fillers

Carbios has successfully demonstrated an enzymatic recycling process which transforms coloured textile waste into white fibres

Euratex (European Apparel and Textile Confederation) asserts that high energy costs are undermining the European textile and clothing industry

Grabher has launched a scheme for collecting and recycling face masks in Austria

INDA has released the ninth edition of its North American Nonwovens Supply Report

Suominen has introduced an energy surcharge in Europe

INVESTMENTS

Ahlstrom-Munksjo has installed a line for manufacturing glass microfibre media

AstenJohnson is to build a nonwovens plant in Texas, USA

Ecowipes has invested in a second carded/pulp line from Voith and Trutzschler Nonwovens

Graniteville Specialty Fabrics has invested in a non-contact precision spray finishing system

Lenzing has opened a lyocell production plant in Thailand which is the world's largest

PFNonwovens is to invest in a new nonwovens line

Saertex has opened a plant for producing multiaxial fabrics in Mexico

Teijin Automotive Technologies has opened a second factory in China and is building a third

JOINT VENTURES

A facility called FastBlade for the rapid fatigue testing of long composite structures such astidal turbine blades has been opened in the UK

Fairmat has signed agreements with several partners to recycle composites

Gen 2 Carbon has formed a partnership with Deakin University to lead a carbon fibrerecycling initiative

Livinguard and Textilcolor have formed a partnership for the distribution of a range of

Livinguard antimicrobial treatments

Renewcell and Daiwabo Rayon have signed a letter of intent relating to collaboration in theproduction and supply of textile fibres made from circulose

MARKETS

Strong growth in demand is predicted for wet-laid nonwovens between 2022 and 2027

