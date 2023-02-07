TOMORROW X TOGETHER Selected as KUNDAL's First Brand Ambassador

SEOUL, KOREA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global K-POP artist TOMORROW X TOGETHER has been officially appointed as the first global ambassador of the premium personal care brand "KUNDAL". As a result, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Kundal (owned by The Skinfactory Co.,LTD.) will meet with various customers and fans around the world through various activities over the next year.





Kundal has announced that TOMORROW X TOGETHER was appointed as its global ambassador because TXT matches the trendy and energetic appearance of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, which is gaining popularity throughout the world, with the brand image of Kundal, which is rapidly growing into a global personal care brand.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER won the "2022 MAMA AWARDS" for the fourth consecutive year and the "2022 Melon Music Awards" for the second consecutive year. In the U.S., the Billboard Year-End Chart (YEAR-END CHARTS) ranked in a total of six categories, and the fourth mini album charted in the "Billboard 200". In Europe, they won the Best Asia Act category at the MTV Europe Music Awards and ranked highest in K-pop in the Oricon annual ranking "single ranking" in Japan.

Kundal explained the plans to introduce various natural hair care products such as shampoo, treatment, and serum with decent ingredients and scent of Kundal and actively share pleasant experiences with consumers through TOMORROW X TOGETHER, which combines natural and healthy charms. In addition, various events and promotions will be continued by releasing interview videos and making videos sequentially, starting with the release of pictorials containing various charms of the members.

Kundal officially said, "We are looking forward to creating a variety of fun and energetic stories with global K-POP artists TOMORROW X TOGETHER. We will communicate with customers and fans from more than 40 countries around the world through various synergies that contain the charms of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Kundal."

Meanwhile, Kundal Hair products with TOMORROW X TOGETHER and details of the event can be found on Kundal's official social media.

