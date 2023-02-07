New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendment, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 22H, 32G og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954292032HSEKStibor3 + interest rate spread01.04.2026RF
DK000954306832HDKKCita6 + 0.40%01.07.2025RF
DK000954314232HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2026RF
DK000954322532HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2026RF
DK000954330832HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread
(callable)		01.04.2026RF
DK000954349832GDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2026RF
DK000954357122HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread
(callable)		01.04.2026RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

