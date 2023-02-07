Synaptics Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Lori Stahl as Chief People Officer and Vikram Gupta as SVP and GM of IoT Processors, and Chief Product Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) announced that it strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Lori Stahl as Chief People Officer and Vikram Gupta as SVP and GM of IoT Processors and Chief Product Officer.



As Chief People Officer, Ms. Stahl will be responsible for executing Synaptics’ human resource (HR) strategy and employee programs worldwide. Ms. Stahl comes with 25 years of success in almost all human resources disciplines across the technology, insurance, and renewable energy industries. Prior to Synaptics, she was Chief People Officer at Vocera Communications (acquired by Stryker Corporation in 2022). Under her leadership, Vocera earned industry recognition as a great place to work, multiple years in a row. Ms. Stahl has held HR leadership roles at both private and public companies, including Nanosolar, Extreme Networks, Cisco Systems, and WebEx.

In his role as SVP and GM of IoT Processors and Chief Product Officer, Mr. Gupta will lead Synaptics’ Embedded and Edge Processing Division (EEPD). Mr. Gupta joins Synaptics from Infineon Technologies, where he served as SVP and GM of IoT Compute and Wireless Business Lines. There he led the integration and transformation efforts following Infineon’s acquisition of Cypress, where he served as VP of Engineering of the IoT Business Unit. Prior to Cypress, Mr. Gupta served at Broadcom in various technology and business leadership positions. Earlier in his career, he co-founded Zeevo – a developer of wireless system-on-chip solutions that was acquired by Broadcom – and held various roles with increasing levels of responsibility in the Microprocessor division at Intel Corp.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or visit www.synaptics.com .

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

