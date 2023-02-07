China Internet Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Data Center Market in China - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Internet data center market in China is expected to reach $34.03 billion in 2027 from $29.02 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.69% from 2022-2028.

This report analyses the Internet data center market in China share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Internet data center market in China is one of the most technologically advanced markets globally, with a large number of organizations operating through digital platforms and the market being the second largest economy globally. In February 2022, the Government of China announced approval to develop around ten national data center clusters and establish around eight computing hubs to fuel the growth of the data center industry.

The government of China has also launched its East-to-West data computing strategy to support the industry's growth in the country's western regions that are underdeveloped or economically weak. The country's industrial and commercial deployment of 5G services has been growing significantly. It thus is driving the need for the deployment of edge data centers for low latency connectivity and data transfer, especially in areas with weak connectivity.

The rapid growth of the Internet data center market in China has also driven the demand for sustainability in the country, with initiatives such as the Government of China targeting carbon neutrality in the country by 2060. Operators in the country have started working on adopting renewable sources of power. For instance, cloud operator Tencent Cloud has established targets to run 100% of operations from renewable energy sources by 2030.

The government of China has started investing significantly in the growth of computing power and the adoption of advanced technology in the country. For instance, the government has established its New Infrastructure Plan, which targets to support foreign investors in the country through benefits such as lower land prices, lenient real estate, reduced corporate income tax, the exemption in tariffs, and other benefits.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, and power capacity.

An assessment of the data center investment in China by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the China market.

A detailed study of the existing Internet data center market in China's landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of upcoming third-party data center facilities in China.

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 59

Coverage: 27+ Cities

China's Internet data center market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators with sizing and forecast.

Facility Type by Investment

Facility Type by Area

Facility Type by Power Capacity

The China market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Internet data center market in China is home to several technology firms. It includes several IT infrastructure solution providers such as Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, Dell Technologies, and others that provide innovative solutions in the market.

The market has several local and global construction contractors providing their services for data center construction. For instance, Beijing Glory Engineering Consulting provides its services for constructing Alibaba's cloud data center.

The market has several local data center operators. Also, several global cloud and colocation operators have entered the market to establish their local presence. For instance, global edge solution provider EdgeConneX entered the market through strategic investment in China-based colocation operator Chayora in December 2021.

KEY METRICS

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $29.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $34.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered China

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

ATS Global

Aurecon

Beijing Glory Engineering Consulting

Chung Hing Engineers

Corgan

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Rider Levett Bucknall

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

AIRSYS

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Alibaba Group

Aofei Data International

Chayora

China Mobile International

Chindata Group

GDS Services

Haoyun Changsheng

Keppel Data Centres

SenseTime

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

Sinnet

Tencent

Tenglong Holding Group

VNET

New Entrants

EdgeConneX

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:



The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Beijing

Shanghai

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6evg4s-data?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment