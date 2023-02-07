Global Clean Beauty Market Report 2022: A $37.65 Billion Market by 2028 - Skincare, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Beauty Market: Analysis By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, Others), Age Group, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Clean Beauty Market is forecast to be valued at $37.65 billion by 2028 from $5.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028



Clean beauty is described as beauty and personal care products that are made with the safest possible ingredients and have the lowest possible environmental impacts. Clean beauty pertains to products that are safe, non-toxic, and clearly label its ingredients Also, the ingredients used are cruelty free and are screened for non-GMO feedstock and residual pesticides.



Growth of Clean Beauty market is backed by changing working lifestyles, increasing demand for clean products by millennial population followed by rising awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly products.



Dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, hair loss, and dull hair are some of the major factors propelling growth of clean products in haircare segment. Moreover, Gen Z group is more inclined towards purchasing clean beauty products, influenced by social media.



The European region acquires the largest share in the clean beauty market and is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to the region's awareness about the environmental impact of clean beauty as well as the presence of major clean beauty brands in the region.

Key Metrics

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Product Type (Skin care, Haircare, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, Others).

The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18- 30 years, 30-45 years, More than 45 years).

The report analyses the Clean Beauty Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Online Channel, Others).

The Clean Beauty Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares.

Also, the major trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Clean Beauty Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 Application



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Clean Beauty Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 GDP per capita growth (annual %)

8.2 Global Urban Population By Region

8.3 Consumer Goods

8.4 Share of Population using Internet

8.5 Age Structure



9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Product Type



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Product Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Company Profiling

10.4.1 Bare Minerals

10.4.3 The Honest Company

10.4.4 Fenty Beauty

10.4.5 Aveda Corporation

10.4.6 Westman Atelier

10.4.7 Victoria Beckham Beauty

10.4.8 Kora Organics

10.4.9 Saie

10.10 True Botanicals



11. Global Clean Beauty Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR

11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

11.2 Global Clean Beauty Market: Dashboard

11.3 Global Clean Beauty Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

11.4 Global Clean Beauty Market: Summary



Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product Type

12.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product Type: Snapshot

12.2 Skincare

12.3 Haircare

12.3 Makeup and Color Cosmetics

12.4 Others



13. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Age Group

13.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Age Group: Snapshot

13.2 Less than 18 years

13.3 18-30 years

13.4 30-45 years

13.5 More than 45 years



14. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Sales Channel

14.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot

14.2 By Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

14.3 By Specialty Stores

14.4 By Online Channel

14.5 By Departmental Stores

14.6 By Others



15. Global Clean Beauty Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Regional Analysis

15.1 Regional Coverage of the Study



