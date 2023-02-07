2023 Best of HR Services™ Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client Experience

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for professional service providers in the U.S. and Canada, announced the winners of their 5th annual Best of HR Services™ award today on ClearlyRated.com .



“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of HR Services winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms consistently demonstrate a commitment to delivering amazing client experiences. It’s truly an honor to recognize their achievements.”

Presented in partnership with Indeed, the 2023 Best of HR Services award program recognizes client satisfaction leaders in the outsourced HR services industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2023 Best of HR Services award.

Clients of 2023 Best of HR Services winners are over 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than the 2022 industry average. Fewer than 1% of all outsourced HR services firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of HR Services.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for HR service firms and other professional service providers. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client and employee experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

About Best of HR Services

ClearlyRated’s Best of HR Services Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes HR service firms that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Contact

Michelle Stute, VP of Marketing

P (503) 977-6295

michelle.stute@clearlyrated.com