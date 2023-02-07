$377.8 Billion Worldwide High & Medium Voltage Products Industry to 2030 - Impressive Growth for Renewable Energy Propelling Demand for Switchgears

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High & Medium Voltage Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for High and Medium Voltage Products estimated at US$244.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$377.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Switchgear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$145.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Voltage Cables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $66.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The High and Medium Voltage Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$66.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

