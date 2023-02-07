Global Seeds Market Analysis Report 2022-2028 Featuring Corteva Bayer BASF Limagrain Enza Zaden Land'OLakes KWS Syngenta & Rallis India

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seeds Market (2022 Edition) - Trends and Forecast Analysis Till 2028 (By Type, Crop Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Seeds Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 6.30% during 2023-2028

The market is forecast to reach a value of $103.4 billion by 2028 from 12.88 Billion in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.

The certified hybrid seeds are easily available for farmers now as companies are applying advanced molecular genetics and improving the sequence of production and breeding modification to provide various techniques and tools for them to increase crop yields that do not impact on climate conditions. In terms of segments by Type, Conventional or Genetically have the most prominent presence in the Seeds Market, accounting for the major share in 2021.



Asia-Pacific region is the largest market and is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of Crop type as well the widespread distribution channel in developing countries like India and China.



The Japanese seeds market is witnessing growth in recent years due to the increased use of agri-tech among the young population to cope with the new market strategy. India is a lucrative market for crop varieties due to its large rising population and a developing drone system with enormous uses in the market.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report. The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, Crop type and by Distribution Channel.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $71.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $103.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

The report analyses the Seeds Market by Type (By Conventional, By Genetically Modified).

The report analyses the Seeds Market By Crop Type (By Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds, Others).

The report analyses the Seeds Market by Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel).

The Global Seeds Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

The Global Seeds Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan & Indonesia, India).

The companies analysed in the report include Corteva

Bayer

BASF

Limagrain

Enza Zaden

Land'OLakes

KWS

Syngenta & Rallis India

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Seeds Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End Use Industry



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Seeds Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

8.2 Global, Region wise Population Growth

8.3 Global, Region wise Inflation

8.4 Global, Region wise Disposable Income

8.5 Global Arrival & Departure



9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Product Type



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Product Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis



11. Volumetric Analysis, Million Mt Ton, 2018-2028

11.1 Global Seeds Market, 2018-2028 (Million Mt Ton), CAGR (%)

11.1.1 Global Seeds Market, By Volume 2018-2028 (Million Mt Ton), CAGR (%)

11.1.2 Global Seeds Market, By Crop Type, 2018-2028 (Million Mt Ton), CAGR (%)

11.2 Americas Seeds Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)

11.3 Europe Seeds Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)

11.4 Asia Pacific Seeds Market, 2018-2028 (Million Mt Ton), CAGR (%)

11.5 Middle East and Africa Seeds Market, 2018-2028 (Million Mt Ton), CAGR (%)



12. Global Seeds Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR

12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

12.2 Global Seeds Market: Dashboard

12.3 Global Seeds Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Billion)

12.4 Global Seeds Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

12.5 Global Seeds Market: Summary



13. Global Seeds Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Type

13.1 Global Seeds Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, By Type: Snapshot

13.2 Conventional

13.3 Genetically Modified



14. Global Seeds Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Crop Type

14.1 Global Seeds Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, By Crop Type: Snapshot

14.2 By Cereals

14.3 By Fruits & Vegetables

14.4 By Oilseeds

14.5 By Others



15. Global Seeds Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Distribution Channel

15.1 Global Seeds Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, By Distribution Channel: Snapshot

15.2 Online Channel

15.3 Offline Channel



16. Global Seeds Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

16.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

