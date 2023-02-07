Global Food Robotics Strategic Business Report 2023: Players Include ABB, Bastian Solutions, FANUC and Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Food Robotics estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Low (Below 10 Kg), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium (10 - 100 Kg) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $609.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Food Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$609.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$915.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

  • ABB Group
  • Bastian Solutions, Inc.
  • FANUC Corporation
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • KUKA AG
  • Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Seiko Epson Corporation
  • Staubli International AG
  • Universal Robots A/S
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages193
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$5.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Food Robotics Market: Overview
  • Food Robotics in Food & Beverage Industry - Promising Future Ahead
  • Robotic Packaging Technology Making Positive Impact in Food & Beverage Industry
  • Advanced Robotic Technology Fueling Growth in Restaurant Industry
  • Increasing Adoption of Automated Meat Processing and Packaging in the Food Industry
  • Transformation of Agriculture Industry by Agri-Food Robotics
  • Warehouse Robotic to Drive Growth in the Food Applications Market
  • Food Robot Usage in Fast Food and Voice-Activated System Restaurants Gains Momentum
  • Outlook of Robotics in Food Industry
  • Food Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Future Impact on Employment by Food Robots

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4gkom-robotics?w=12

