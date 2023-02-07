Global Food Robotics Strategic Business Report 2023: Players Include ABB, Bastian Solutions, FANUC and Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Food Robotics estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Low (Below 10 Kg), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium (10 - 100 Kg) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $609.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Food Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$609.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$915.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



ABB Group

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG

Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Food Robotics Market: Overview

Food Robotics in Food & Beverage Industry - Promising Future Ahead

Robotic Packaging Technology Making Positive Impact in Food & Beverage Industry

Advanced Robotic Technology Fueling Growth in Restaurant Industry

Increasing Adoption of Automated Meat Processing and Packaging in the Food Industry

Transformation of Agriculture Industry by Agri-Food Robotics

Warehouse Robotic to Drive Growth in the Food Applications Market

Food Robot Usage in Fast Food and Voice-Activated System Restaurants Gains Momentum

Outlook of Robotics in Food Industry

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Future Impact on Employment by Food Robots

