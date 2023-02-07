Global Welding Consumables Market Report 2022: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts, 2015-2021 & 2023-2028

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Welding Consumables Market - Analysis By Welding Technique (Arc, Resistance, Oxyfuel, Ultrasonic, Others), Consumables Type, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Welding Consumables Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 10.32% during 2022-2028.

The was valued at USD 12.04 billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of $16.7 billion by 2028 with the APAC region leading the regional market share.

Demand for Global Welding Consumables has increased rapidly over the past year as a result of technological developments and the requirement for inexpensive, long-lasting materials for a wide range of industrial applications, with the automobiles and transportation sector accounting for the largest share.

The market for Global Welding Consumables is expanding at a steady rate, driven along by the widespread adoption of marine/shipbuilding and general fabrication across industries to improve the manufacturing process.



Americas is the largest market for Global Welding Consumables, with the U.S. accounting for a significant proportion of the region's overall Global Welding Consumables consumption due to the country's massive military defense budget.

Due to rapid industrial development and governments in countries like India and China spending extensively on the Automobiles and Transportation and Power Generation sectors, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest expanding region in the projected timeframe.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Global Welding Consumables Market for the historical period of 2015-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Global Welding Consumables Market by Type (USD Million).

The report analyses the Global Welding Consumables, By Consumables Type (Stick electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored wires, SAW wires, Fluxes and Others).

The report analyses the Global Welding Consumables Market, By Welding Technique (Arc welding, Resistance Welding, Oxyfuel welding, Ultrasonic welding, Others).

The report analyses the Global Welding Consumables Market By End User (Building and Construction, Automobiles and Transportation, Marine, Power Generation, Other End-Users).

The Global Welding Consumables Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The Global Welding Consumables Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Russia, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares.

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Consumables Type, By Welding Technique, and By End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.

The companies analysed in the report include

Lincoln Electric

Esab Corporation

Hyundai Welding

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Kobe Steel, Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Fronius International GmbH

Voestalpine AG

Kemppi Oy

RME Middle East

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Welding Consumables Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End Use Industry



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Welding Consumables Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global GDP Growth

8.2 Global Construction Spending

8.3 Manufacturing Sector

8.4 Global Vehicle Sales

8.5 Investments in Different Sectors



9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis



10. Global Welding Consumables Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR

10.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

10.2 Global Welding Consumables Market: Dashboard

10.3 Global Welding Consumables Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021 (USD Million)

10.4 Global Welding Consumables Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)

10.5 Global Welding Consumables Market: Summary



11. Global Welding Consumables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Consumables Type

11.1 Global Welding Consumables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Consumables Type: Snapshot

11.2 Stick Electrodes

11.3 Solid Wires

11.4 Flux-Cored Wires

11.5 SAW Wires

11.6 Fluxes

11.7 Other Consumables Type



12. Global Welding Consumables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Welding Technique

12.1 Global Welding Consumables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Welding Technique: Snapshot

12.2 Arc Welding

12.3 Resistance Welding

12.4 Oxyfuel Welding

12.5 Ultrasonic Welding

12.6 Other Welding Technique



13. Global Welding Consumables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End User

13.1 Global Welding Consumables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End User: Snapshot

13.2 Building and Construction

13.3 Automobiles and Transportation

13.4 Marine

13.5 Power Generation

13.6 Other End User



14. Global Welding Consumables Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

14.1 Regional Coverage of the Study



