With 17.6% CAGR, Casino Management System Market Worth USD 22.56 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global casino management system market size was USD 6.28 billion in 2022. The market is expected to expand from USD 7.24 billion in 2023 to USD 22.56 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to the growing usage of block chain and cryptocurrencies on online gaming platforms. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Casino Management System Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Development:

October 2022 – Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) inked a partnership with Strike Games for the provision of world-class platform solutions. The collaboration involves GiG’s player account management, front-end, and Content Management System (CMS).





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 22.56 Billion Base Year 2022 Casino Management System Market Size in 2022 USD 6.28 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Module, Application and Geography













Key Takeaways

Casino management system market size in North America was USD 3.29 billion in 2022

Major driving factors include the rising need and awareness of advanced security and surveillance systems

By application, accounting segment holds the maximum market share

Global demand is driven by huge fraud and theft occurrences at the casinos

Increasing use of digital currencies will drive the market in the forecast period, 2023-2030





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Rise Due to Growing Inclination Toward Better Management of Security Operations.

One of the prominent factors propelling the casino management system market growth is the increasing concerns over theft and fraud.

This is attributed to high volumes of daily monetary transactions in casinos and increasing demand for advanced solutions.

However, the market growth could be restrained on account of various factors such as rising smartphone penetration and the surging popularity of online gambling platforms.

Segments:

Table Games Segment to Record Substantial Growth Due to Increasing Popularity Among Young Population

On the basis of module, the market for casino management systems is segmented into table games and slot games. The table games segment is expected to register appreciable expansion throughout the forecast period. The segmental expansion can be credited to the rising number of table games such as blackjack, baccarat, red dog, roulette, and craps.

Security & Surveillance Segment to Gain Traction Owing to Rising Need for Security Solutions

By application, the market is subdivided into player tracking, security & surveillance, accounting, gaming analytics, marketing & promotions, and others. The security & surveillance segment is slated to grow at a considerable CAGR over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by the presence of identity theft attacks and fraud in several financial transactions.

On the basis of geography, the market for casino management systems is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Owing to Rising CMS Adoption for Customer Retention

The North America casino management system market share is expected to register substantial expansion over the projected period. The rise is impelled by the growing product adoption for customer retention and the improvement of operational efficiency.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record considerable growth throughout the study period. The surge can be credited to the increasing introduction of IT systems and solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Ink Partnership Agreements to Enhance Product Reach

Major players are focused on the adoption of various strategic initiatives. These steps are being adopted for the consolidation of their industry presence. These include mergers, acquisitions, product developments, and the formation of alliances.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Ensico CMS d.o.o. (Slovenia)

WIN Technologies Limited (Barcelona)

Novomatic (Austria)

Apex Pro Gaming s.r.o. (Czechia)

CT Gaming (Bulgaria)

Tangam Systems (Canada)

Table Trac, Inc. (U.S.)

Evona (U.K.)

Casinfo Systems (U.S.)

Agilysys NV LLC. (U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Casino Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Module (USD) Slot Games Table Games By Application (USD) Accounting Security & Surveillance Players Tracking Marketing & Promotions Gaming Analytics Others (Digital Content Management, Etc.) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World (RoW)

North America Casino Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Module (USD) Slot Games Table Games By Application (USD) Accounting Security & Surveillance Players Tracking Marketing & Promotions Gaming Analytics Others (Digital Content Management, Etc.) By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

Europe Casino Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Module (USD) Slot Games Table Games By Application (USD) Accounting Security & Surveillance Players Tracking Marketing & Promotions Gaming Analytics Others (Digital Content Management, Etc.) By Country (USD) U.K. Italy Ireland Finland Sweden Rest of Europe



FAQs

How big is the casino management system market?

Casino management system market size was USD 6.28 billion in 2022.

How fast is the casino management system market growing?

The casino management system market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





