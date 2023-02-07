The Worldwide Drone Software Industry is Projected to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030: Rapidly Expanding Applications of Drones in Commercial and Military Sectors Drives Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Drone Software estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Open Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.8% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Closed Source segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR

The Drone Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 14.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -

  • 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR)
  • Airware
  • Dreamhammer Products LLC
  • Drone Volt
  • DroneDeploy, Inc.
  • Esri
  • Pix4D S.A
  • Precisionhawk Inc.
  • senseFly SA
  • Skyward IO, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages188
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$4.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$14.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate17.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Drone Software Market: A Prelude
  • Open Source Drone Software: The Largest Segment
  • Analytics: A High Growth Application of Drone Software
  • Drone Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Global Drone Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Driven by Rapidly Expanding Applications of Drones in Commercial and Military Sectors, Drone Software Market is Poised for Growth
  • Global Drones Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Drone Mapping Software Market: An Overview
  • Global Drone Mapping Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019
  • Open Source Drone Software Vs Proprietary Drone Software: Analyzing the Advantages and Drawbacks
  • Increasing Investments in Drone Software Market: An Opportunity for Growth
  • Top Drone Software Companies Ranked by Investments in $ Million for the Year 2018
  • Rising Adoption of Drones in Agricultural Activities Drive Demand for Sophisticated Drone Software
  • Global Agriculture Drones Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Global Agriculture Drones Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Hardware and Software for 2019 and 2025
  • Focus on Ensuring Security and Safety of Drone Software
  • Advancements in Drone Software to Fuel Adoption
  • UAV Real-Time Operating System: Enabling Real-Time Decision Making and Precision Capabilities of Drones
  • AI Transforms Drone Software Space
  • Augmented Reality: The Future of Drone Software Development
  • Most Promising Drone Software: A Review
  • Overview of Select Popular Drone Mapping Software
  • Regulatory Obstacles to Drone Adoption to Impact Drone Software Market Dynamics
  • High Risk of Hacking Presents a Key Challenge to Drone Software Market
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • Drone
  • Drone Software

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r7515-software?w=12

Attachment 

 
                    

        




    

        

            
                Global Market for Drone Software
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Agriculture Drone
                            
                            
                                Drone Software
                            
                            
                                Military Unmanned Systems
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data