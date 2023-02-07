The Worldwide Drone Software Industry is Projected to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030: Rapidly Expanding Applications of Drones in Commercial and Military Sectors Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Drone Software estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Open Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.8% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Closed Source segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR



The Drone Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 14.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Drone Software Market: A Prelude

Open Source Drone Software: The Largest Segment

Analytics: A High Growth Application of Drone Software

Drone Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Drone Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Driven by Rapidly Expanding Applications of Drones in Commercial and Military Sectors, Drone Software Market is Poised for Growth

Global Drones Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Drone Mapping Software Market: An Overview

Global Drone Mapping Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Open Source Drone Software Vs Proprietary Drone Software: Analyzing the Advantages and Drawbacks

Increasing Investments in Drone Software Market: An Opportunity for Growth

Top Drone Software Companies Ranked by Investments in $ Million for the Year 2018

Rising Adoption of Drones in Agricultural Activities Drive Demand for Sophisticated Drone Software

Global Agriculture Drones Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Agriculture Drones Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Hardware and Software for 2019 and 2025

Focus on Ensuring Security and Safety of Drone Software

Advancements in Drone Software to Fuel Adoption

UAV Real-Time Operating System: Enabling Real-Time Decision Making and Precision Capabilities of Drones

AI Transforms Drone Software Space

Augmented Reality: The Future of Drone Software Development

Most Promising Drone Software: A Review

Overview of Select Popular Drone Mapping Software

Regulatory Obstacles to Drone Adoption to Impact Drone Software Market Dynamics

High Risk of Hacking Presents a Key Challenge to Drone Software Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Drone

Drone Software

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

