Major shareholder announcement

H+H International A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that on 3 February 2023 it received notification from Handelsbanken Fonder AB, Sweden pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, that on 2 February 2023 Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its shareholding in H+H International A/S to a total of 867,610 shares, equal to 4.96% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company, thereby going below the major shareholder threshold of 5%.







