Industry Leader Announces 2022 Builder Achievement Award Winners

DENVER, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has announced the 2022 Builder Achievement Awards Program winners. The 2-10 HBW Builder Achievement Awards Program acknowledges outstanding performance in the home-building industry.

"The 2-10 HBW Structural Warranty Program includes some of the country's best home builders whose dedication to quality home building is unparalleled," said Mark Lewis, 2-10 HBW's New Home Division President. "This year's award winners went above and beyond in allowing people across the country to achieve the American Dream. I'm thrilled to recognize their success as 2-10 HBW Builder Members."

Each year, 2-10 HBW selects builders who construct inspired homes, demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and improve the quality of housing. The 2022 Annual Builder Achievement Awards Program period ran from Nov. 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022. The program recognizes different areas of excellence throughout three tiers: Platinum, Premier and Select.

2-10 HBW also awarded several builders with its lifetime achievement award, the Foundation Builder Award. This award is reserved for builders who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to improving the housing industry while providing exceptional customer service and protection. These builders display a tenured devotion to doing things the right way and building a business based on integrity, trust and reliability.

To learn more about the Builder Achievement Awards Program, visit www.2-10.com/builders-warranty/builder-awards/.

About 2-10 HBW

2-10 HBW is the industry-leading administrator of structural warranties and offers systems and appliance coverage for new and existing homes. Founded and based in Denver, 2-10 HBW has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, service contracts and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 HBW has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 HBW continues to partner with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit 2-10.com.

