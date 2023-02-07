The Worldwide Healthcare Asset Management Industry is Projected to Reach $114.2 Billion by 2030: Restricted Healthcare Budgets Accelerate Adoption of Healthcare Asset Management in Hospitals

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Asset Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Healthcare Asset Management estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.5% CAGR and reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) segment is readjusted to a revised 33.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.9% CAGR
The Healthcare Asset Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.4% and 24.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
- Airista Flow
- CenTrak, Inc.
- Elpas Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- IBM Corporation
- Intelligent InSites
- Sonitor Technologies AS
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- ThingMagic, Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$114.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Healthcare Asset Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Growing Importance of Asset Management in Healthcare Industry
- A Review of RFID Technology for Asset Management
- Benefits of Asset Management in Healthcare
- Use of Real-Time Location Systems in Healthcare
- COMPETITION
- Leading Players in Global Healthcare Asset Management by Revenue Share : 2018
- Leading Players in Global Healthcare Asset Management by Volume Share: 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Restricted Healthcare Budgets Accelerate Adoption of Healthcare Asset Management in Hospitals
- Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita by Region : 2017
- Public Vs. Private Healthcare Spending by Country: 2017
- Public Vs. Private Healthcare Spending by Country: 2017
- Technology Advancements in Healthcare Asset Management in Recent Years
- Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Asset Management in Healthcare
- Growing Role of IoT in Healthcare
- Hospital Asset Management and Tracking Solutions
- Smart Asset Tracking Grows in Adoption
- Need on Rise for Digital Asset Management for Clinical Photography
- Changing Face of Asset Management in Pharmaceuticals Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcff01-asset?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment