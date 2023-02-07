The Worldwide Healthcare Asset Management Industry is Projected to Reach $114.2 Billion by 2030: Restricted Healthcare Budgets Accelerate Adoption of Healthcare Asset Management in Hospitals

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Asset Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare Asset Management estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.5% CAGR and reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) segment is readjusted to a revised 33.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.9% CAGR



The Healthcare Asset Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.4% and 24.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $114.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Healthcare Asset Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Growing Importance of Asset Management in Healthcare Industry

A Review of RFID Technology for Asset Management

Benefits of Asset Management in Healthcare

Use of Real-Time Location Systems in Healthcare

COMPETITION

Leading Players in Global Healthcare Asset Management by Revenue Share : 2018

Leading Players in Global Healthcare Asset Management by Volume Share: 2018

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Restricted Healthcare Budgets Accelerate Adoption of Healthcare Asset Management in Hospitals

Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita by Region : 2017

Public Vs. Private Healthcare Spending by Country: 2017

Technology Advancements in Healthcare Asset Management in Recent Years

Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Asset Management in Healthcare

Growing Role of IoT in Healthcare

Hospital Asset Management and Tracking Solutions

Smart Asset Tracking Grows in Adoption

Need on Rise for Digital Asset Management for Clinical Photography

Changing Face of Asset Management in Pharmaceuticals Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

