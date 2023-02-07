Printed Tapes Market Size to Surpass USD 12.6 Billion by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printed Tapes Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Printed Tapes Market Information By Product Type, Material, Technology, Printing Ink, and End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Printed tapes are widely used to package, seal, and brand a wide range of products. It is advantageous for the market player to concentrate more on the company's logo and name. These tapes transform ordinary objects into extremely visible advertising tools for the company's goods and brand. Printed tapes are used to provide tamper-proof security. Apart from offering security and visual appeal, printed tapes also aid in the rapid recognition of the box and provide water resistance to keep the item dry.

The growing desire for sustainable printing, the growing demand for aesthetic appeal and new printing styles, and the emerging need from end-user industries such as transportation & logistics, food & drinks, and consumer durables will all drive the printed tapes market.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 12.6 Billion CAGR 5.8% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Material, Technology, Printing Ink, and End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from End-Use Industry. Increase in Investment by Major Player and Expanding Digital Expertise.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the printed tapes industry include:

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Shurtape Technologies

Among others.

The industry is fragmented and extremely competitive, with a significant number of enterprises present across the major economies. Companies try to acquire new potential markets in order to increase their regional market share and profitability. This gives firms with diverse business portfolios, which benefits in raising overall revenue.

Profits are sought by delivering specialized and individualized services. Vertical integration is used by major industry players such as 3M and Kilby to broaden their consumer base and cut printing costs.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The increased demand for and use of printed tapes in food and beverage applications for promoting, packaging, and branding will strengthen the market in the future years. The provision of content protection in transportation, combined with the ease of classification, increases the market for printed tapes. Furthermore, the increasing usage of cutting-edge technologies for specific printing needs, as well as the widespread deployment of high-strength polymer tapes in numerous sectors, would most likely boost the global market.

The food and beverage sector will have the biggest penetration in the printed tape market, while demand in the consumer durable sector is also increasing. Their use in printing and packaging brand logos and names will assure continuous market expansion.

Instead of printing technologies based on heavy machinery, the bulk of printer developers in the industry are now focusing on software-centric technologies. This has sped up multicolor printing on higher-quality tapes. Furthermore, the increasing deployment of digital technology, which enables significant accuracy rapid printing, would benefit the worldwide sector.

Market Restraints:

The quality of raw materials directly influences the quality of printed tapes. A greater raw material cost will result in a higher production cost. The fluctuating raw material prices have a direct impact on the company's ability to produce a product. Furthermore, as the price of raw materials rises, so do production costs, raising the entire price of the finished product. As a result, the fluctuating price of raw materials will constrain the worldwide printed tapes sector in the coming years.



COVID 19 Analysis

The global spread of the COVID-19 epidemic has upset trade balances and increased global e-commerce attention. The standardized lockdown laws around the world, as well as consumers' rising reluctance to go outside and purchase for critical products, have shifted nations toward e-commerce, yet even after the closure of package delivery, the market for printed tapes has remained constrained.

Rising cases have increased emotional and financial problems around the world, particularly among the elderly. Furthermore, the younger generation is experiencing challenges as a result of job loss and is turning to family care to cope. The emphasis is mostly on COVID-19 therapy and vaccine research, detracting attention from other sectors. This has had an impact on the printed tape market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The main product types addressed in the study are natural rubber carton sealing tape, acrylic carton sealing tape, and hot melt carton sealing tape. Because of its widespread use in a variety of industrial applications, the hot melt carton sealing tape market is currently in the lead.

By Material

Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Polyethylene are the primary material segments. Polypropylene is the market's leading material-based sector. Polypropylene films are exceptionally stiff and strong, as well as adaptable and cost-effective. They have an excellent moisture barrier, clarity, temperature resistance, durability, gloss, fragrance strength, embossability, processability, and dimensional stability.

By Technology

Flexography, digital printing, screen printing, and lithography are examples of technologies.

By Printing Ink

The primary printing ink types are UV-Curable Ink, Water-Based Ink, and Solvent Based Ink.

By End-User

Transportation and logistics, consumer durables, food and beverages, and other industries employ printed tapes. Food and beverage, transportation and logistics, and consumer durables all have a high need for printed tape. However, the food and beverage industry would secure the top rank in the global market because of the increasing demand for novel printing methods to improve product visibility.



Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific, with the highest value, is the market leader and the stupendous growth in the region is the result of the constant collaboration between the key companies, the high demand from various end-use industries, the expansion of manufacturing capacity, and an increase in government investments. The Asia-Pacific market offers significant potential prospects for manufacturers and is expected to have the highest CAGR. Furthermore, many multinational corporations are building new facilities and preparing to grow, which will be followed by technical developments in the European region, which is predicted to have a sizable market in the region. The growing investment by a number of major players in developed and emerging markets around the world, as well as rising demand from India and China, might provide significant opportunities for manufacturers.

North America could be the second-leading market in subsequent years. The rising demand for packaging applications, combined with the capacity of new technology to print sophisticated artwork, is likely to drive demand growth in the region. Because of its use in transportation and logistics, the United States is likely to account for the largest revenue share.

The Middle East and African markets are predicted to increase significantly due to increasing demand for polypropylene printed tapes, which are resistant to moisture and heat. Furthermore, the increasing use of tapes in food and beverage transportation is predicted to boost growth over the next eight years.



