New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098404/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Infectious Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Abbott Molecular

- Beckman Coulter Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- bioMérieux

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- GE Healthcare Life Sciences

- Luminex Corporation

- QIAGEN N.V.

- Siemens Healthineers

- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098404/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

What are DNA-Probes?

Recent Market Activity

DNA-based Diagnostics - A Prelude

DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications

DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

The United States: Unraveling the Country?s Edge in DNA-based

Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics

Market

Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects

Decoding the Genetic Puzzle

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell

Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled

Roche’s Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame

DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan

Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005

Market Opportunities

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Molecular (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

bioMérieux (France)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)

Luminex Corporation (USA)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

World’s Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for DNA

Probes Based Diagnostics

AIDS: A Global Epidemic

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for

Market Growth

Reimbursements: "Under the Umbrella"

Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents

Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics

DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis

Gene Banks - A Ray of Hope for the Future



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Genetic Predisposition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Genetic Predisposition by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Genetic Predisposition

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Identity / Forensics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Identity / Forensics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Identity / Forensics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics

by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic

Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: China Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious

Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases,

Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics

by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic

Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious

Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic

Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious

Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition,

Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Infectious

Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for DNA Probes-Based

Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Diseases, Cancer,

Genetic Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for DNA

Probes-Based Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic

Predisposition, Identity / Forensics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098404/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________