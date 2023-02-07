Mobility Scooters Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.31 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Mobility Scooters Market by Type (Small, Medium), by Wheel (2 wheels, 4 Wheels), by Battery Range (Less Than 10 Miles, 10-20 Miles), by Application (Indoor & Outdoor) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the mobility scooters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.31 billion by 2030. Mobility scooters are emerging as a promising medical device option for COVID-19 patients, increasing their mobility.

The global mobility scooters market has been analysed from five different perspectives – type, wheel, battery range, application, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on the type of scooters the global mobility scooters market is divided into three types:

Small (Less Than 110 Cm)

Medium (110-150 Cm)

Large (More Than 150 Cm)

The segment medium (110-150 cm) held the largest revenue of the global mobility scooter market in 2021. Medium-sized mobility scooters are more stable than small ones because of their sizes. greater comfort and size than the smaller ones, better access in tight locations, and portability (folding and easy to disassemble), The ideal choice for travellers is a medium-sized scooter. Due to its small size and ease of storage, the medium-sized scooter stands out from the competition. These mobility scooters are ideal for use both inside and outside because to their incredibly small footprint. A collapsible travel scooter keeps you from missing a beat whether you are negotiating tight spaces, travelling with your family, or browsing shops at a mall. They function just as effectively in packed, enclosed areas as they do on sidewalks. Therefore, anyone intending to buy a mobility scooter should take a number of factors into account, such as weight, the usual driving surface, accessibility to your home, and independence. By paying attention to these characteristics, one can choose the best mobility scooter for their needs. In contrast to the smaller ones, patients in this situation tend to select a scooter with a moderate weight and length, thus the size of the rooms that we frequently use must be taken into account.

Excerpts from ‘By Wheel Segmentation’

Based on the number of wheels the global mobility scooters market is divided into:

Four Categories

2 Wheels

3 Wheels

4 Wheels

Others

The 4-wheeler mobility scooted dominate the global mobility scooter market in 2021. Four-wheel mobility scooters have two drive wheels at the back and an additional two wheels up front, similar to a car. As having four wheels gives a sturdier platform on which a larger seat can be built, this design offers additional stability for users who have balance concerns or need a greater weight capacity. Because they are more suitable for uneven ground, four-wheel variants are usually chosen for outdoor use. A mid-tier or top-tier four-wheel scooter is a great option which can be used on grass, plush carpet, gravel, or sand as well as up hills and over other surfaces. Mobility scooters with four wheels are typically chosen over three-wheel scooters for heavy, frequent use. Four-wheel scooters are more likely to support higher speeds because they are designed for navigating different terrain outdoors. You won't quite reach the 112-mph mobility scooter world record, but you'll still move quite swiftly. If mileage on a mobility scooter is crucial to you, four-wheelers also win in this situation. The four-wheel scooter is carefully designed for the maximum level of rider comfort. The scooter rides more stably and comfortably because it’s even number of wheels—two up front and two at the back—can better absorb bumps. Scooters with four wheels offer more safety. Additionally, manoeuvring platforms and ramps would be considerably safer for you if you were utilising a steady four-wheel scooter. Due of their stability, four-wheel scooters may easily accommodate additional equipment like oxygen carriers.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Depending on the regional distribution the global mobility scooters market is expanded over:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

In 2021, North America showed to be very profitable markets. Globally, North America is the top producer of mobility scooters. Governments in North America are making significant efforts to support mobility products, especially scooters, which is anticipated to stimulate the market for these gadgets there. The primary variables influencing the market in this industry are the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities and well-established reimbursement practises. This region's high prevalence of target disorders like arthritis, Parkinson's disease, and other chronic illnesses is also anticipated to serve as a significant growth driver for the market over the next nine years. Additionally, it is anticipated that this market will grow during the projection period as a result of how reasonably priced these mobility scooters are for those with impairments. In terms of revenue, Europe also made a sizable contribution to the global market in 2021. Due to the increasing popularity of scooters, it is predicted to occupy the second-largest market share in Europe. In the United Kingdom, between 300,000 and 3500000 mobility scooters were utilised, according to the ClinMed International Library.

Browse full report with complete TOC @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/report/mobility-scooters-market/8089

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Some of the most prominent companies operating the global mobility scooters market are:

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Amigo Mobility International Inc.

Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing EV Rider LLC.

Excel Mobility

Golden Technologies Inc.

Hoveround Corp.

Invacare Corporation

Medical Depot, Inc.

Merits Co. Ltd.

Pride Mobility Products

Quingo

Sunrise Medical

WHILL, Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL MOBILITY SCOOTERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

Small (Less Than 110 cm) Medium (110-150 cm) Large (More Than 150 cm)

GLOBAL MOBILITY SCOOTERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY WEEL

2 Wheels 3 Wheels 4 Wheels Others

GLOBAL MOBILITY SCOOTERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY BATTERY RANGE

Less Than 10 Miles 10-20 Miles More Than 20 Miles

GLOBAL MOBILITY SCOOTERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Indoor Outdoor Off-road

TOC Continued…

