LGI Homes Opens New Section in Prestigious Community in Houston Market

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the company is now selling in Lago Mar, an established, master-planned community by Land Tejas. LGI Homes will build 601 single-family homes within this resort-like community.



LGI Homes offers 12 floor plans at Lago Mar, ranging in size from 1,621 square feet with three bedrooms to 2,915 square feet with four bedrooms. These stunning one- and two-story homes include an array of enhanced features as part of the LGI Homes CompleteHome Plus™ package. Interior upgrades feature a chef-ready kitchen with polished granite countertops, white upper kitchen cabinetry, herringbone-patterned backsplash, and a full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances including a refrigerator with an ice maker and water dispenser. Other features include luxury plank flooring, a tankless hot water heater, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, a programmable thermostat, and much more! Each LGI home at Lago Mar offers incredible curb appeal with stunning brick and stone masonry, and large porches and patios. These new homes also come with professionally landscaped front yards, fully fenced back yards and sprinkler systems.

Homeowners at Lago Mar enjoy resort-style living, with an amazing selection of amenities for the whole family to enjoy. The 12-acre crystal clear lagoon is the largest in Texas and is the perfect spot for a staycation vacation. The Crystal Lagoon® features white sandy beaches, free-swim areas, private cabanas, a world-class watersports facility, an inflatable aqua course and so much more. Residents also have access to a recreation center with a fitness center, swimming pool, and children’s playground.

New homes start in the $290s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 989-2773 ext 991 or visit LGIHomes.com/LagoMar.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

